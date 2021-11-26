Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Josh Tymon has made 65 league appearances with Hull City, Stoke City and Mk Dons

Stoke City wing-back Josh Tymon has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with the Championship club.

Tymon, 22, who joined from home-town club Hull City in 2017, is now tied to the Potters until at least June 2025.

"Josh wasn't in a particularly good place when I came to the club, having had a couple of spells out on loan that weren't really successful for him," said Stoke manager Michael O'Neill.

"He is still a young professional but he has a great attitude," he added. external-link

"I suppose you could say he was at a crossroads in his career but he has put those disappointing experiences behind him and used them as motivation to really kick on.

"He works incredibly hard in training, has a real willingness to learn and has been one of our most consistent performers so far this season."

After his loan spells with MK Dons and Portuguese side Famalicão, Tymon first began to figure under O'Neill last season.

He has made 21 starts this term and scored his first league goal - the winner against Nottingham Forest in August which was voted Championship Goal of the Month.

O'Neill's Potters, who host Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, stand sixth in the Championship table.