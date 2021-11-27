Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons is on a four-week unbeaten run, can she make it a fantastic five against illustrious opposition?

The BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Falkirk and Dundee striker Rory Loy in predicting this weekend's scores.

Can she keep her run going?

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Dundee v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Rory's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Rory's prediction: 2-0

St Johnstone v Hibernian

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 0-1

Livingston v Rangers (Sun, 12:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Rory's prediction: 1-2

Celtic v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Rory's prediction: 5-2

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

Pundit Score Chris Iwelumo 170 Neil Alexander 100 Richard Foster 80 & 50 Craig Levein 70 Michael Stewart 70 Richard Gordon 70 Tam Cowan 60 Willie Miller 50 Leanne Crichton 40 Steven Thompson 40 Marvin Bartley 10 Derek Ferguson 10

Total scores Amy 580 Pundits 770