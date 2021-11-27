Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Amy Irons

Amy Irons is on a four-week unbeaten run, can she make it a fantastic five against illustrious opposition?

The BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on former Falkirk and Dundee striker Rory Loy in predicting this weekend's scores.

Can she keep her run going?

A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.

Dundee v Motherwell

Dundee v Motherwell

Amy's prediction: 0-1

Rory's prediction: 1-1

Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren

Hearts v St Mirren

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Rory's prediction: 2-0

Ross County v Dundee United

Ross County v Dundee United

Amy's prediction: 1-0

Rory's prediction: 2-0

St Johnstone v Hibernian

St Johnstone v Hibs

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Rory's prediction: 0-1

Livingston v Rangers (Sun, 12:00 GMT)

Livingston v Rangers

Amy's prediction: 0-2

Rory's prediction: 1-2

Celtic v Aberdeen (Sun, 15:00)

Celtic Aberdeen

Amy's prediction: 3-2

Rory's prediction: 5-2

Amy IronsJames McFadden
Dundee v Motherwell
Hearts v St Mirren
Ross County v Dundee United
St Johnstone v Hibernian
Livingston v Rangers (Sun)
Celtic v Aberdeen (Sun)

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22

PunditScore
Chris Iwelumo170
Neil Alexander100
Richard Foster80 & 50
Craig Levein70
Michael Stewart70
Richard Gordon70
Tam Cowan60
Willie Miller50
Leanne Crichton40
Steven Thompson40
Marvin Bartley10
Derek Ferguson10
Total scores
Amy580
Pundits770
Amy v Pundits
P12W4D2L7

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC