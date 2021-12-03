Championship
CoventryCoventry City12:30West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Venue: The Coventry Building Society Arena, England

Coventry City v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Coventry

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Moore
  • 23Dabo
  • 5McFadzean
  • 4Rose
  • 20Kane
  • 38Hamer
  • 14Sheaf
  • 18Maatsen
  • 10O'Hare
  • 17Gyökeres
  • 24Godden

Substitutes

  • 6Kelly
  • 7Jones
  • 8Allen
  • 13Wilson
  • 15Hyam
  • 19Walker
  • 26Shipley

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 2Furlong
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant
  • 7Robinson

Substitutes

  • 6Ajayi
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 25Button
  • 28Tulloch
  • 33Taylor
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham21135350173344
2Bournemouth21127237172043
3QPR2010553325835
4West Brom2097427161134
5Blackburn209653427733
6Coventry209652723433
7Stoke209472421331
8Huddersfield208482323028
9Swansea207672526-127
10Millwall206952021-127
11Blackpool207672022-227
12Middlesbrough207582323026
13Sheff Utd207582526-126
14Birmingham207581921-226
15Luton206772726125
16Nottm Forest206772423125
17Preston206772226-425
18Bristol City206592130-923
19Hull2063111623-721
20Cardiff2063112134-1321
21Reading2082102632-620
22Peterborough2044121738-2116
23Barnsley2026121331-1812
24Derby2041061720-31
View full Championship table

