Dagenham & Redbridge v Grimsby Town

Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chesterfield
|17
|10
|6
|1
|35
|15
|20
|36
|2
|Boreham Wood
|17
|10
|5
|2
|26
|13
|13
|35
|3
|Halifax
|17
|10
|3
|4
|28
|16
|12
|33
|4
|Grimsby
|17
|10
|2
|5
|29
|17
|12
|32
|5
|Notts County
|18
|9
|5
|4
|29
|21
|8
|32
|6
|Bromley
|17
|9
|4
|4
|31
|20
|11
|31
|7
|Wrexham
|18
|8
|6
|4
|33
|20
|13
|30
|8
|Stockport
|17
|9
|3
|5
|28
|20
|8
|30
|9
|Solihull Moors
|17
|8
|5
|4
|22
|20
|2
|29
|10
|Yeovil
|17
|8
|4
|5
|19
|15
|4
|28
|11
|Dag & Red
|18
|8
|2
|8
|34
|24
|10
|26
|12
|Altrincham
|17
|7
|3
|7
|31
|26
|5
|24
|13
|Woking
|17
|8
|0
|9
|30
|26
|4
|24
|14
|Eastleigh
|16
|7
|3
|6
|21
|21
|0
|24
|15
|Barnet
|17
|6
|4
|7
|21
|30
|-9
|22
|16
|Wealdstone
|17
|5
|6
|6
|17
|25
|-8
|21
|17
|Torquay
|17
|5
|3
|9
|24
|30
|-6
|18
|18
|Aldershot
|17
|5
|1
|11
|18
|30
|-12
|16
|19
|Weymouth
|17
|4
|3
|10
|20
|35
|-15
|15
|20
|Maidenhead United
|15
|4
|2
|9
|18
|30
|-12
|14
|21
|Southend
|16
|4
|2
|10
|13
|25
|-12
|14
|22
|King's Lynn
|17
|2
|2
|13
|15
|37
|-22
|8
|23
|Dover
|17
|0
|4
|13
|14
|40
|-26
|-8
