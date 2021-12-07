Scottish League One
MontroseMontrose19:45AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: Links Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers1694331171431
2Queen's Park1668231171426
3Airdrieonians158252419526
4Montrose1567225131225
5Falkirk166462023-322
6Alloa165562526-120
7Peterhead165382426-218
8Dumbarton165382231-918
9Clyde164572032-1217
10East Fife1633101836-1812
