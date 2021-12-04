Scottish League Two
StenhousemuirStenhousemuir15:00StranraerStranraer
Venue: Ochilview Park

Stenhousemuir v Stranraer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts1411302791836
2Forfar1475223121126
3Annan Athletic157262018223
4Stirling146352117421
5Edinburgh City156361820-221
6Stenhousemuir145361819-118
7Albion145271720-317
8Stranraer144461420-616
9Elgin143471219-713
10Cowdenbeath141310925-166
