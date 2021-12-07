Scottish League Two
ElginElgin City19:45Kelty HeartsKelty Hearts
Venue: Borough Briggs

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kelty Hearts1411302791836
2Forfar1585226141229
3Annan Athletic157262018223
4Stirling156362118321
5Edinburgh City156361820-221
6Stranraer155461821-319
7Stenhousemuir155371923-418
8Albion155281923-417
9Elgin143471219-713
10Cowdenbeath1523101025-159
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories