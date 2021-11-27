Scottish Cup: Auchinleck Talbot, Clydebank and Banks O'Dee upset the odds to reach fourth round
Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup
Auchinleck Talbot stunned Hamilton Academical to reach the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.
The Ayrshire juniors play four tiers below Championship side Accies but Graham Wilson's strike on the hour gave them a deserved win at Beechwood Park.
Talbot are no strangers to a cup upset, having knocked Ayr United out of the competition two years ago.
Clydebank and Banks O'Dee also made the headlines, with wins over Clyde and East Fife respectively.
Jamie Darroch and Nicky Little were on target for Clydebank in a 2-0 success.
Junior North Superleague side Banks O'Dee came from behind to win at Spain Park via goals from Liam Newton and Mark Gilmour. Jamie Semple had put East Fife in front while the visitors finished with nine men after Aaron Dunsmore and Scott Mercer were sent off.
Championship leaders Kilmarnock won 1-0 at Queen's Park thanks to Euan Murray's goal just before half-time, while the all-Championship clash between Inverness and Morton finished 1-1 as Gavin Reilly cancelled out Billy McKay's early goal for the Highlanders.
Euan Henderson scored a hat-trick as Alloa comprehensively beat Lowland League leaders Bonnyrigg Rose 5-0 and Peterhead were 3-0 winners at Civil Service Strollers. Dumbarton are also safely through after a 3-1 success against Sauchie Juniors.
Roy McAllister's stoppage-time equaliser earned League One leaders Cove Rangers a replay after a 2-2 draw against Championship club Queen of the South.
Gala Fairydean pushed Annan all the way but Aiden Smith's strike was enough for a 1-0 victory for the League Two side.
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale also lost by a single goal as Edinburgh City went through with a 2-1 win.
Scottish Cup results
Alloa Athletic 5-0 Bonnyrigg Rose
Arbroath 3-0 Forfar Athletic
Auchinleck Talbot 1-0 Hamilton Academical
Ayr United 2-1 Albion Rovers
Banks O'Dee 2-1 East Fife
Civil Service Strollers 0-3 Peterhead
Clydebank 2-0 Clyde
Cove Rangers 2-2 Queen of the South
Dalbeattie Star 1-2 East Kilbride
Dumbarton 3-1 Sauchie Juniors
Falkirk 1-2 Raith Rovers
Gala Fairydean 0-1 Alloa Athletic
Inverness CT 1-1 Morton
Kelty Hearts 0-0 Montrose
Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 1-2 Edinburgh City
Queen's Park 0-1 Kilmarnock
Stenhousemuir 0-2 Airdrieonians
Stirling Albion 4-0 Tranent Juniors