Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool from Roma for £34m four years ago

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is optimistic forward Mohamed Salah will sign a new contract at the club.

The Egypt international is enjoying a superb season and is the Premier League's top scorer with 13 goals.

Salah, 29, joined the Reds in 2017 and his current deal expires in 18 months.

"We're talking - and extending the contract for a player like Mo is not one where you meet for a cup of tea and find an agreement in the afternoon," said Klopp.

He added: "Mo is fine, I'm fine. What we all want is clear. Things like this take time.

"I think what we all want is clear things. It needs time, that is it."

Liverpool face AC Milan in their final Champions League group game on Tuesday, with Klopp's side having already qualified for the knockout stage.

Salah has scored in each of Liverpool's past six away games in Europe but Klopp would not say whether the forward will start against the Italians.

"I cannot change all the line-up," he said. "We need players on the pitch so I can't rotate and start with nine, that's not possible.

"We will see if Mo plays or not and if he plays or scores or not, but the players are very understanding about the situation. We want to field the best possible side for the situation we are in."