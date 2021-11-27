Portuguese Primeira Liga
BelenensesBelenenses20:30BenficaBenfica
Match abandoned - Insufficient Players

Belenenses v Benfica: Portuguese match abandoned after Belenenses left with six players

Benfica's Rafa da Silva
Benfica have lost just once in the league this season

Belenenses' Portuguese top-flight match against Benfica was abandoned early in the second half because the home side had just six players on the pitch - having played the entire first half with nine men, including two goalkeepers.

A Covid outbreak left Belenenses with 17 players unavailable and they were 7-0 down at half-time.

And, after a delayed break, the team third from bottom emerged with just seven players before an injury immediately after the restart left them with just six - resulting in an immediate abandonment.

Manchester City's Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva wrote on Twitter earlier in the match: "What is this? Am I the only one who doesn't understand why the game hasn't been postponed?"

Belenenses, who had to field goalkeeper Joao Monteiro in defence, got off to the worst possible start scoring an own goal within the first minute.

Such was their dominance with the two-man advantage, Benfica averaged 85% possession.

The own goal from Brazilian defender Eduardo Kau plus two goals from Haris Seferovic, one from Julian Weigl and a Darwin Nunez hat-trick had put the visitors in control by the break.

The match was called off a minute into the second period as Monteiro dropped to the floor, forcing the referee to abandon the game because the minimum number of players - seven - were not on the field.

The Belenenses players released a joint statement before match that read: "Football only has heart if it is competitive. Football only has heart if it is really sporting.

"Football only has heart when it is an example of public health. Today, football lost its heart."

Line-ups

Belenenses

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99Sofrimento Ramalho
  • 2dos Santos CabralSubstituted forat 45'minutes
  • 22Ribeiro Pires
  • 44de Sousa Santos
  • 34Pedro Lopes
  • 20Ferreira Santos
  • 31Silva MonteiroSubstituted forat 48'minutes
  • 33Boni
  • 42Cavaco Silva Sá MontezSubstituted forat 45'minutes
  • 972
  • 981

Substitutes

    Benfica

    Formation 3-4-2-1

    • 99Vlachodimos
    • 34Magalhães de Almeida
    • 30OtamendiSubstituted forRodrigues da Silvaat 45'minutes
    • 5Vertonghen
    • 22Lazaro
    • 28WeiglSubstituted forTaarabtat 45'minutes
    • 20João Mário
    • 3GrimaldoSubstituted forBastião Diasat 45'minutes
    • 27Ferreira SilvaSubstituted forAfonso Fernandesat 45'minutes
    • 9NúñezSubstituted forMatias Ramosat 45'minutes
    • 14Seferovic

    Substitutes

    • 2Junior
    • 7Sousa Soares
    • 15Yaremchuk
    • 21Afonso Fernandes
    • 31Bastião Dias
    • 49Taarabt
    • 77Aleixo Leite
    • 88Matias Ramos
    • 91Rodrigues da Silva
    Referee:
    Manuel Mota

    Match Stats

    Home TeamBelenensesAway TeamBenfica
    Possession
    Home17%
    Away83%
    Shots
    Home0
    Away17
    Shots on Target
    Home0
    Away11
    Corners
    Home2
    Away4
    Fouls
    Home2
    Away3

    Live Text

    1. Post update

      Match abandoned due to insufficient players, Belenenses 0, Benfica 7.

    2. Full Time

      Second Half ends, Belenenses 0, Benfica 7.

    3. Post update

      João Monteiro went off injured after Belenenses had used all subs.

    4. Second Half

      Second Half begins Belenenses 0, Benfica 7.

    5. Substitution

      Substitution, Benfica. Gonçalo Ramos replaces Darwin Núñez.

    6. Substitution

      Substitution, Benfica. Pizzi replaces Rafa.

    7. Substitution

      Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces Julian Weigl.

    8. Substitution

      Substitution, Benfica. Gil Dias replaces Alejandro Grimaldo.

    9. Substitution

      Substitution, Benfica. Morato replaces Nicolás Otamendi.

    10. Post update

      Diogo Calila went off injured after Belenenses had used all subs.

    11. Post update

      António Montez went off injured after Belenenses had used all subs.

    12. Half Time

      First Half ends, Belenenses 0, Benfica 7.

    13. Goal!

      Goal! Belenenses 0, Benfica 7. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.

    14. Post update

      Foul by Darwin Núñez (Benfica).

    15. Post update

      João Monteiro (Belenenses) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    16. Post update

      Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Rafa Santos.

    17. Post update

      Attempt blocked. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valentino Lazaro with a cross.

    18. Post update

      Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Álvaro Ramalho.

    19. Post update

      Attempt saved. Darwin Núñez (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Mário.

    20. Post update

      Goal! Belenenses 0, Benfica 6. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top right corner.

    Scores, Results & Fixtures

    Saturday 27th November 2021

    As It Stood

    TeamPWDLFAGDPts
    1Benfica1210113472731
    2FC Porto119202872129
    3Sporting119201741329
    4Estoril Praia11551169720
    5Portimonense12624139420
    6Sporting Braga115421714319
    7Vitória Guimarães114431310316
    8Gil Vicente123541515014
    9Arouca123451318-513
    10Tondela114071721-412
    11Paços de Ferreira11254914-511
    12Boavista122551522-711
    13FC Famalicão122461620-410
    14Vizela11173916-710
    15Moreirense121651422-89
    16Belenenses12156722-158
    17Marítimo111461017-77
    18Santa Clara11137723-166
    View full Portuguese Primeira Liga table

