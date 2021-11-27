Spanish La Liga
VillarrealVillarreal1BarcelonaBarcelona3

Villarreal 1-3 Barcelona

Philippe Coutinho
Coutinho's late spot-kick gave his his second goal in 13 Barcelona appearances this season

Barcelona struck twice late on to snatch all three points from a spirited Villarreal side in La Liga.

Frenkie De Jong's close-range finish opened the scoring, but Barca were clinging on after Samuel Chukwueze's well-taken leveller in the 76th minute.

But Memphis Depay pounced after the Villarreal defence failed to clear a long clearance in the 88th minute.

Substitute Philippe Coutinho slotted an injury-time penalty to make sure of the result and rub salt in the wound.

Barcelona remain seventh in the Spanish top flight despite their first away league win of the season, but are now only three points from the Champions League places and seven off leaders Real Madrid.

The win also continues new manager Xavi's unbeaten start to his term at the Nou Camp, but there was plenty in the performance to give the former Spain midfielder pause for thought.

Villarreal frequently looked like overrunning his side in the second half with the Arnaut Danjuma and Manu Trigueros speed and movement creating a clutch of chances.

The hosts, who also saw a strong first-half claim for a penalty turned away, were left ruing their own defensive shortcoming through as Colombian Pervis Estupinan allowed Depay in to round the keeper and put his side back in front against the run of play.

Former Tottenham defender Juan Foyth was at fault for the final goal, tripping Coutinho in the box to give away a clear penalty.

Line-ups

Villarreal

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Rulli
  • 8Foyth
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 24PedrazaSubstituted forEstupiñánat 65'minutes
  • 21PinoBooked at 26minsSubstituted forChukwuezeat 65'minutes
  • 6Capoue
  • 5Parejo
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forRaba Antolínat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 15Danjuma

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 9Alcácer
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 12Estupiñán
  • 16Dia
  • 17Raba Antolín
  • 18Moreno
  • 20Peña
  • 22Mandi
  • 35Jörgensen

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 24García
  • 4Araújo
  • 3PiquéBooked at 44mins
  • 18AlbaBooked at 26minsSubstituted forMinguezaat 71'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 5Busquets
  • 28González IglesiasSubstituted forCoutinhoat 80'minutes
  • 33EzzalzouliSubstituted forDembéléat 66'minutes
  • 9Depay
  • 30Paez Gaviria

Substitutes

  • 2Dest
  • 6Puig Martí
  • 7Dembélé
  • 11Demir
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 14Coutinho
  • 15Lenglet
  • 17de Jong
  • 22Mingueza
  • 23Umtiti
  • 36Tenas
  • 37Akhomach
Referee:
César Soto Grado
Attendance:
19,050

Match Stats

Home TeamVillarrealAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home19
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Villarreal 1, Barcelona 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Barcelona 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Memphis Depay with a headed pass.

  4. Post update

    Juan Foyth (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona).

  6. Post update

    Goal! Villarreal 1, Barcelona 3. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Juan Foyth (Villarreal) after a foul in the penalty area.

  8. Post update

    Penalty Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho draws a foul in the penalty area.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

  10. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Booking

    Dani Raba (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dani Raba (Villarreal).

  13. Post update

    Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Villarreal 1, Barcelona 2. Memphis Depay (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dani Raba (Villarreal).

  17. Post update

    Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Etienne Capoue (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Villarreal. Dani Raba replaces Manu Trigueros.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1393132141830
2Real Sociedad148511910929
3Sevilla138412391428
4Atl Madrid137512213926
5Rayo Vallecano157352316724
6Real Betis147342217524
7Barcelona146532316723
8Ath Bilbao144821310320
9Valencia154742221119
10Osasuna145451418-419
11Espanyol144551414017
12Villarreal143741616016
13Celta Vigo154471619-316
14Mallorca153751422-816
15Alavés144281119-814
16Granada142661422-812
17Cádiz142661223-1112
18Elche142571120-911
19Getafe152491019-910
20Levante140771225-137
View full Spanish La Liga table

