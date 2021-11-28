Last updated on .From the section Football

St Patrick's Athletic have won the FAI Cup for the first time since 2014 after defeating Bohemians 4-3 on penalties.

The game finished 1-1 after extra-time in a dramatic decider.

The result means Derry City have qualified for Europe next season as St Pat's had already booked their spot thanks to finishing second in the Premier Division.

The game was played in front of a record crowd of 37,126 at the Aviva Stadium.

After a goalless 90 minutes, St Pat's took the lead right at the end of the first-half of extra-time when Chris Forrester scored a superb long-range effort.

However, Bohemians hit back two minutes after the restart when Rory Feely headed home a corner to send the final to penalties.

It was all level in the shootout until James Talbot saved Forrester's penalty with the scores at 2-2, however Tyreke Wilson missed with the next kick to keep St Pat's in the game.

Keith Ward then fired over the bar for Bohs, which allowed Robbie Benson to net the winning penalty and spark wild celebrations.

Bohemians missed out on European qualification after the defeat as the qualification spot handed to the FAI Cup winners was passed down to Derry City, who finished one place ahead of Bohs in the Premier Division in fourth.