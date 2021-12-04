Queens Park Rangers v Stoke City

QPRQueens Park Rangers14:30StokeStoke City
Match report to follow
Last updated on .From the section Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|21
|13
|5
|3
|50
|17
|33
|44
|2
|Bournemouth
|21
|12
|7
|2
|37
|17
|20
|43
|3
|West Brom
|21
|10
|7
|4
|29
|17
|12
|37
|4
|Blackburn
|21
|10
|6
|5
|35
|27
|8
|36
|5
|QPR
|20
|10
|5
|5
|33
|25
|8
|35
|6
|Coventry
|21
|9
|6
|6
|28
|25
|3
|33
|7
|Stoke
|20
|9
|4
|7
|24
|21
|3
|31
|8
|Millwall
|21
|7
|9
|5
|23
|22
|1
|30
|9
|Middlesbrough
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|23
|1
|29
|10
|Sheff Utd
|21
|8
|5
|8
|28
|28
|0
|29
|11
|Huddersfield
|21
|8
|5
|8
|24
|24
|0
|29
|12
|Luton
|21
|7
|7
|7
|30
|26
|4
|28
|13
|Nottm Forest
|21
|7
|7
|7
|26
|23
|3
|28
|14
|Swansea
|21
|7
|6
|8
|25
|27
|-2
|27
|15
|Blackpool
|21
|7
|6
|8
|20
|25
|-5
|27
|16
|Birmingham
|21
|7
|5
|9
|20
|24
|-4
|26
|17
|Bristol City
|21
|7
|5
|9
|22
|30
|-8
|26
|18
|Preston
|21
|6
|7
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|25
|19
|Hull
|21
|6
|4
|11
|17
|24
|-7
|22
|20
|Reading
|21
|8
|3
|10
|27
|33
|-6
|21
|21
|Cardiff
|21
|6
|3
|12
|23
|37
|-14
|21
|22
|Peterborough
|21
|4
|4
|13
|17
|40
|-23
|16
|23
|Barnsley
|21
|2
|7
|12
|14
|32
|-18
|13
|24
|Derby
|21
|4
|10
|7
|17
|21
|-4
|1
