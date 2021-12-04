Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United12:00CelticCeltic
Venue: Tannadice Park

Dundee Utd v Celtic - team news, stats & selectors

Calum Butcher returns to the Dundee United squad after serving a two-game ban. Fellow midfielders Jeando Fuchs and Dylan Levitt are pushing for inclusion as they recover from knocks.

Celtic will assess right-back Anthony Ralston, centre-half Stephen Welsh and winger Jota after all three went off injured against Hearts on Thursday. Centre-half Cameron Carter-Vickers will return after missing the 1-0 victory because of a personal issue.

Dundee United manager Thomas Courts: "Sunday is a really exciting game for us. It is set up to be a cracker. We go into the game confident. We believe in the players, but there is a fair respect for Celtic."

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "Dundee United frustrated us here and away from home it's always a good challenge, so I am expecting a tough game, but our away form has been really strong and we just need to continue."

Did you know? United have scored just one goal in the opening 30 minutes of Premiership games this season, fewer than any other side - but that was scored against Celtic in September by Ian Harkes.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell177462125-425
6Aberdeen176382222021
7Hibernian155461819-119
8St Mirren173861728-1117
9Dundee164481530-1516
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

