LivingstonLivingston15:00HeartsHeart of Midlothian
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Hearts - team news, stats & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Follow live coverage from 14:30 GMT

Livingston left-back Jackson Longridge is suspended after picking up two yellow cards at Pittodrie on Wednesday. Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly are closing in on returns.

Hearts will again be without Beni Baningime with an ankle injury. Midfielder Andy Halliday dropped out of the squad for Thursday's narrow defeat by Celtic.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "We are back into that run of really, really tough fixtures that we had at the start of the year. But it's nice to be back at home."

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson: "We need to have that belief and do it from the start. I spoke to the players about that - trust yourself and trust each other."

Did you know? Just three of Livingston's 12 league goals this season have been scored after half-time (25%), the outright lowest ratio in the top flight this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers16123136142239
2Celtic15102333102332
3Hearts1676325151027
4Dundee Utd167451515025
5Motherwell177462125-425
6Aberdeen176382222021
7Hibernian155461819-119
8St Mirren173861728-1117
9Dundee164481530-1516
10St Johnstone15357915-614
11Livingston153481222-1013
12Ross County152581927-811
View full Scottish Premiership table

