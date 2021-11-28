French Ligue 1
Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1PSGParis Saint Germain3

Saint-Étienne v Paris Saint Germain

Saint-Étienne v Paris Saint Germain

Line-ups

Saint-Étienne

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 40Green
  • 22SissokoBooked at 18minsSubstituted forMoukoudiat 45'minutes
  • 33Nade
  • 5KolodziejczakBooked at 45mins
  • 13Trauco
  • 7BoudebouzBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGourna-Douathat 72'minutes
  • 8CamaraBooked at 35minsSubstituted forCalodatat 87'minutes
  • 20Bouanga
  • 17AouchicheSubstituted forYoussoufat 45'minutes
  • 27MaçonSubstituted forKrassoat 87'minutes
  • 10Khazri

Substitutes

  • 2Moukoudi
  • 4Sow
  • 6Gourna-Douath
  • 9Ramírez
  • 14Krasso
  • 16Fall
  • 25Dioussé
  • 28Youssouf
  • 31Calodat

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 50G Donnarumma
  • 2Hakimi
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 4Ramos
  • 14BernatBooked at 33mins
  • 15Danilo
  • 27GueyeSubstituted forParedesat 75'minutes
  • 11Di María
  • 30Messi
  • 10NeymarSubstituted forEbimbeat 88'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8Paredes
  • 12Rafinha
  • 16Rico
  • 17Dagba
  • 24Kehrer
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 28Ebimbe
  • 34Simons
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamSaint-ÉtienneAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home8
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Saint-Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Saint-Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zaydou Youssouf (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Bouanga.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Achraf Hakimi tries a through ball, but Kylian Mbappé is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jean-Phillipe Krasso (Saint-Etienne) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 3. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Harold Moukoudi.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Éric Ebimbe replaces Neymar because of an injury.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Jean-Phillipe Krasso replaces Yvann Maçon.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Lucas Calodat replaces Mahdi Camara.

  11. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Yvann Maçon (Saint-Etienne).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Saint-Etienne 1, Paris Saint Germain 2. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Harold Moukoudi.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes replaces Idrissa Gueye.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Harold Moukoudi (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Lucas Gourna-Douath replaces Ryad Boudebouz because of an injury.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG15131135152040
2Nice1583425121326
3Rennes1474324121225
4Lens157442720725
5Marseille136522012823
6Angers155732218422
7Strasbourg145452519619
8Monaco145451918119
9Montpellier145452121019
10Lyon135442121019
11Nantes155462020019
12Lille154651922-318
13Brest143652021-115
14Lorient143651321-815
15Reims142751518-313
16Bordeaux142752130-913
17Troyes143471322-913
18Clermont143471728-1113
19Metz152671730-1312
20Saint-Étienne152671731-1412
View full French Ligue 1 table

