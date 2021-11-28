Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

CádizCádiz17:30Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Real Madrid
|13
|9
|3
|1
|32
|14
|18
|30
|2
|Real Sociedad
|14
|8
|5
|1
|19
|10
|9
|29
|3
|Sevilla
|13
|8
|4
|1
|23
|9
|14
|28
|4
|Atl Madrid
|13
|7
|5
|1
|22
|13
|9
|26
|5
|Rayo Vallecano
|15
|7
|3
|5
|23
|16
|7
|24
|6
|Real Betis
|14
|7
|3
|4
|22
|17
|5
|24
|7
|Barcelona
|14
|6
|5
|3
|23
|16
|7
|23
|8
|Ath Bilbao
|14
|4
|8
|2
|13
|10
|3
|20
|9
|Valencia
|15
|4
|7
|4
|22
|21
|1
|19
|10
|Osasuna
|14
|5
|4
|5
|14
|18
|-4
|19
|11
|Espanyol
|14
|4
|5
|5
|14
|14
|0
|17
|12
|Villarreal
|14
|3
|7
|4
|16
|16
|0
|16
|13
|Celta Vigo
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|19
|-3
|16
|14
|Mallorca
|15
|3
|7
|5
|14
|22
|-8
|16
|15
|Alavés
|14
|4
|2
|8
|11
|19
|-8
|14
|16
|Granada
|14
|2
|6
|6
|14
|22
|-8
|12
|17
|Cádiz
|14
|2
|6
|6
|12
|23
|-11
|12
|18
|Elche
|14
|2
|5
|7
|11
|20
|-9
|11
|19
|Getafe
|15
|2
|4
|9
|10
|19
|-9
|10
|20
|Levante
|14
|0
|7
|7
|12
|25
|-13
|7