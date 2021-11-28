Spanish La Liga
CádizCádiz17:30Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
Venue: Nuevo Mirandilla

Cádiz v Atlético Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th November 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid1393132141830
2Real Sociedad148511910929
3Sevilla138412391428
4Atl Madrid137512213926
5Rayo Vallecano157352316724
6Real Betis147342217524
7Barcelona146532316723
8Ath Bilbao144821310320
9Valencia154742221119
10Osasuna145451418-419
11Espanyol144551414017
12Villarreal143741616016
13Celta Vigo154471619-316
14Mallorca153751422-816
15Alavés144281119-814
16Granada142661422-812
17Cádiz142661223-1112
18Elche142571120-911
19Getafe152491019-910
20Levante140771225-137
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories