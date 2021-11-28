Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

A fan took to the pitch with a blue flare to celebrate Callum Lang's 90th-minute winner at Home Park

Plymouth Argyle are to investigate a crowd disturbance issue in Saturday's League One home game with fellow promotion challengers Wigan Athletic.

The incident happened at the away end late on in Argyle's 2-1 home defeat.

Fans from both sides clashed in the aftermath of the 90th-minute winner scored by the Latics' Callum Lang.

"The club has launched an investigation into the events that occurred during our League One fixture against Wigan Athletic," said a Plymouth statement.

"A disturbance broke out in the Barn Park End during the closing stages of our 2-1 defeat on Saturday afternoon, and footage will be reviewed as a matter of urgency.

"Argyle is a family and fan-focused football club. Irrespective of the findings of the investigation, the club thoroughly condemns the motives of those who seek to cause trouble at Home Park, or elsewhere.

"We hold a zero-tolerance policy for this sort of behaviour, and swift and firm action will be taken against individuals found to have been responsible."

Wigan's 12th win in 18 league games this season lifted them above Plymouth into the automatic promotion places to second, level on points with leaders Rotherham United - and two points clear of Argyle, who dropped from third to fourth.