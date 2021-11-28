Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Paul Tisdale ended last season working for Colchester United in an advisory role

Stevenage have appointed former Exeter City and MK Dons boss Paul Tisdale as their new manager.

He takes over from Alex Revell, who was removed from the role on 14 November.

Tisdale spent 12 years in charge of Exeter, during which time he led them to League One from the National League, and he also won promotion to the third tier with MK Dons.

His first game in charge of Boro, who are 21st in League Two, will be against Sutton in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Stevenage made an approach to Gillingham to speak to their manager Steve Evans 10 days ago but were turned down.

"We needed to bring EFL experience and a fresh start into our club, so Paul fits that perfectly," chairman Phil Wallace told the club website. external-link

"He had an impressive 12 years at Exeter and was recognised as one of the brightest managers in the game, so his move to MK Dons and a promotion in his first season was not a surprise.

"He has developed a long line of talented players at Exeter that have moved up to higher levels.

"We have got a good squad of players and we are looking forward to Paul creating a winning environment. We have funds available to strengthen in January if Paul feels we need to do that."

Tisdale had a brief spell in charge of Bristol Rovers last season but was sacked in February 2021 after less than three months in charge and ended last season working in an advisory role at Colchester.

After the Sutton game in the EFL Trophy Tisdale's side face Yeovil in the FA Cup second round on Saturday, 4 December before hosting fellow League Two strugglers Scunthorpe on Tuesday, 7 December.