Everton v Arsenal

Everton manager Rafael Benitez is under pressure following an eight-game winless run

TEAM NEWS

Everton defender Yerry Mina has returned to training and could feature for the first time since 2 October.

Salomon Rondon requires a scan on a hamstring injury, while Mason Holgate is available following suspension.

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka is in contention to start, having been restricted to a substitute appearance against Manchester United because of a minor injury.

Granit Xhaka and Sead Kolasinac remain out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton are not getting any better.

We saw early on against Liverpool on Wednesday that the Toffees really can be got at defensively, and after going 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes there was no way back from there.

I'm still not convinced by Arsenal on their travels and the last time they came to Merseyside, a couple of weeks ago, they shipped four goals.

There is something still missing about the Gunners but the big difference is they are facing Everton this time, not Liverpool.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton could win three successive Premier League games against Arsenal for the first time since 1986.

Arsenal's run of three winless league matches at Goodison Park is their longest sequence without an away victory there since 1994.

The Gunners have scored a club record 111 Premier League goals against Everton, while their 98 wins in this fixture is a top-flight record for any team against the same opponent.

Everton

Everton could go nine league matches without a win for the first time since 1994.

The Toffees have scored five goals and conceded 17 during their eight-game winless run.

Their tally of two points from those eight fixtures is the lowest of any top-flight team.

Everton are the first club to lose 400 Premier League matches.

Their 10 home defeats in 2021 is the most of any Premier League team and equals the club top-flight record in a calendar year.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has seen his sides concede 27 Premier League goals against Arsenal - his worst record against any club.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost two of their past three games in the Premier League, conceding seven goals. They had previously gone unbeaten in eight fixtures, conceding only four times.

The Gunners can lose three successive Premier League away fixtures for the first time since February 2019.

They have failed to score in four of their seven Premier League away matches this campaign, the same tally as in all 19 away games last season.

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored eight goals in nine Premier League fixtures played on Mondays.

However, Aubameyang has failed to score in each of his last eight Premier League away appearances.

