England youth coach Lydia Bedford is the leading candidate to become Leicester City women's manager.

Bedford has been with the Football Association in various roles since 2014.

Jonathan Morgan left Leicester last week after seven years, having guided them to promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time last season.

Brent Hills, also with the FA, is primed to join Bedford in a first-team coaching capacity.

Hills worked alongside former England boss Hope Powell for a number of years and has also worked with Bedford in the youth team set-up.

Emile Heskey, Leicester head of women's football development, has led first-team training following Morgan's exit.

Leicester have not picked up a point in the WSL so far this season and sit bottom of the table.

They take on Manchester United in the League Cup in their next fixture on Sunday, 5 December.