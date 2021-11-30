Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lydia Bedford has worked for the Football Association since 2014

Leicester City have appointed England youth coach Lydia Bedford as their new manager until the end of the season.

Bedford, who has been with the Football Association in various roles since 2014, will start on 6 December.

Jonathan Morgan left Leicester last week after seven years, having guided them to promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time last season.

Leicester sit bottom of the WSL table, having not picked up a point so far this season.

"Leicester City's vision for women's football and the extent of its ambition have been obvious during the last two seasons," Bedford said.

"I'm unbelievably excited to have the chance to be part of that. Taking the step into a senior coaching role is something I've always wanted to do."

Bedford will be assisted by Brent Hills, who spent 11 years as England assistant manager when Hope Powell was in charge, before he became head of the Football Association's women's elite performance unit.

"I'm delighted that Brent has agreed to join our coaching staff," she added. "His experiences in the women's game are unrivalled."

Emile Heskey, Leicester's head of women's football development, will continue to oversee training and preparation for the Continental Cup tie against Manchester United on 5 December.

Bedford's first game in charge will be on Sunday, 12 December against unbeaten league leaders Arsenal.