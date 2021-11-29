Max Dyche's only previous appearance for Northampton this season was as a substitute in the EFL Trophy

Teenage defender Max Dyche says "pure adrenalin" got him through his home league debut for Northampton Town.

The son of Burnley boss Sean Dyche made his first start at Sixfields in the 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient.

And he was able to claim an assist by flicking on a long throw for Sam Hoskins' decisive goal.

"It's something for me to build on - that's my first 90 minutes since the end of September," 18-year-old Dyche told BBC Radio Northampton.

He made his senior debut for the Cobblers in a 4-0 defeat at Oxford United in League One last December, but the game against Orient was only his fourth appearance and followed a loan spell at non-league Kettering Town.

Dyche only found out he would be starting the game shortly before kick-off.

"I walked into the changing room, looked at my normal spot on the end of the bench and someone else was sitting there," he said.

"I was a bit confused, but turned round, looked to the other side of the room and my shirt was hanging up. I was pretty gobsmacked.

"It was a really exciting moment - there's nothing but excitement from me, I just love playing football."

The win lifted Northampton up to second in the table, six points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers.

"It was a scrappy game to watch but a good game to play in in terms of getting argy-bargy, physical experience. This is a man's game that I need to develop into and I thought I took a good step in the right direction," Dyche added.

"My family have kept me on it. Coming (back) from Kettering, being around the bench, I've gone from starting every week to not playing, it could have had an impact on me a little bit, and they made sure (it didn't) by saying 'keep going, keep pushing, keep your attitude right' and it's little things like that I need to keep in my locker.

"They are the people driving me forward every day and it's great to have them in my corner."