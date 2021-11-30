Sportscene Predictions: Amy Irons v The Pundits
Amy Irons' unbeaten run came to an end with defeat in the weekend Sportcene Predictions.
For the midweek matches, BBC Scotland's The Nine presenter takes on Sportsound regular and former Hearts and St Johnstone player Allan Preston in forecasting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday's scores.
Can she get back to winning ways?
A correct outcome earns 10 points and an exact scoreline is worth 40.
Motherwell v Dundee United (Tue, 19:45 GMT)
Amy's prediction: 2-2
Allan's prediction: 1-1
Aberdeen v Livingston (Wed, 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 2-1
Allan's prediction: 2-1
Dundee v St Johnstone
Amy's prediction: 1-0
Allan's prediction: 1-1
Hibernian v Rangers
Amy's prediction: 1-2
Allan's prediction: 1-2
St Mirren v Ross County
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Allan's prediction: 1-0
Celtic v Heart of Midlothian (Thu, 19:45)
Amy's prediction: 1-1
Allan's prediction: 2-1
PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2021-22
|Pundit
|Score
|Chris Iwelumo
|170
|Neil Alexander
|100
|Richard Foster
|80 & 50
|Craig Levein
|70
|Michael Stewart
|70
|Richard Gordon
|70
|Rory Loy
|70
|Tam Cowan
|60
|Willie Miller
|50
|Leanne Crichton
|40
|Steven Thompson
|40
|Marvin Bartley
|10
|Derek Ferguson
|10
|Total scores
|Amy
|600
|Pundits
|840
|Amy v Pundits
|P14
|W4
|D2
|L8