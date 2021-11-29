Fifa Puskas Award: Lamela, Mahrez, Weir and Schick on shortlist
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Erik Lamela, Riyad Mahrez and Caroline Weir are on the 11-strong shortlist for the Fifa Puskas Award for the best goal of the year.
Lamela scored a rabona goal - wrapping his left leg around the back of his right - for Tottenham in March's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal.
Manchester City's Mahrez netted a solo goal in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier for Algeria against Zimbabwe.
Scot Weir scored with a chip for Manchester City against rivals United.
It completed a 3-0 win in the Women's Super League in February.
Among the other candidates are Patrik Schick's goal from the halfway line for the Czech Republic against Scotland at Euro 2020, and Mehdi Taremi's overhead kick for Porto against Chelsea in the Champions League.
The winner of the award will be announced at The Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich on 17 January.
If the award went to Lamela, who is now at Sevilla, it would be the second Spurs goal in a row to win - with Son Heung-min winning last year for his 80-yard run and finish against Burnley.
Fifa's shortlist in full
- Luis Diaz: Brazil v Colombia [Copa America] (23 June 2021): Read about Luis Diaz here
- Gauthier Hein: Chamois Niortais v Auxerre [Ligue 2] (10 April 2021)
- Erik Lamela: Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur [Premier League] (14 March 2021)
- Valentino Lazaro: Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Monchengladbach [Bundesliga] (8 November 2020)
- Riyad Mahrez: Zimbabwe v Algeria [Africa Cup of Nations qualifying] (16 November 2020)
- Sandra Owusu-Ansah: Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies FC v Supreme Ladies FC [Ghana Women's Premier League] (8 May 2021)
- Vangelis Pavlidis: Willem II v Fortuna Sittard [Eredivisie] (16 May 2021)
- Daniela Sanchez: Queretaro FC v Atlético de San Luis [Liga MX Femenil] (16 January 2021)
- Patrik Schick: Czech Republic v Scotland [Euro 2020] (14 June 2021)
- Mehdi Taremi: Chelsea v Porto [Champions League] (13 April 2021)
- Caroline Weir: Manchester City v Manchester United [Women's Super League] (12 February 2021)
