Angela Platt was named the IFA's inaugural director of women's football in September

The Irish FA's director of women's football Angela Platt says a full-time set-up for Northern Ireland's senior team is in the "final stages".

Kenny Shiels' squad, which is largely made up of part-time domestic players, have qualified for Euro 2022, their first-ever major tournament.

Platt says a full-time programme is set to be introduced from January.

She also added discussions have taken place with regards to equal pay for the men's and women's teams.

"We have a project team leading on that at the moment and we are in the final stages - dealing with employers, those who need a career break and fine-tuning the logistics around that," Platt told Sportsound Extra Time on the IFA's full-time plans.

"We hope to be in a position to tell people more about that come the start of the new year. We do plan to have that programme in place from January onwards."

After initially being announced by the IFA at the end of September, Platt, who was named the association's inaugural director of women's football earlier that month, says individual needs must be taken into consideration.

"It's not a one size fits all, and that has been the challenge that we have had to work through, with the individual needs of those players," said the former Northern Ireland goalkeeper.

"We are having those discussions with the relevant employers and the girls themselves because their needs are all very different.

"We are excited about it, the players are excited about it and it means they can have the sole focus of being prepared for the Euros next year.

"Many of the teams we will be playing against are made up of full-time professional players, so we believe it is the best and appropriate method that we can put in place to prepare as fully as we can."

Equal pay discussions have taken place

The Football Association of Ireland made headlines earlier this year when they announced that the Republic of Ireland's senior men's and women's players would receive equal pay for representing their country.

While the Irish FA has yet to implement something similar, Platt says discussions have taken place between the association and senior players about introducing equal pay in the future.

"Equality underpins everything that we do. We are on a journey with our women's squad and it is about working towards something like that.

"We have phases to go through before we get to that stage but it is definitely something that is on the agenda.

"Equality means so much more than just the finance aspect. For us it is about the equality of experience the players get on their camps, and those steps were in place for a period of time before I came in.

"That ongoing dialogue is always going to be there and there will be those discussions will continue to make sure the women's squad is as prepared and supported as much as they need to be."

Northern Ireland qualified for Euro 2022, which will be their maiden major tournament

As well as training full-time, players will take on ambassadorial roles ahead of the Euro finals in July. Platt adds it will allow the squad to "train and rest properly" as well as being offered rehabilitation programmes.

"It's not just about what they do on the pitch in preparing physically, it's also about ensuring we prepare mentally and the challenge that comes with professional sport.

"We want to make sure the measures are there for the players, both from a mental health perspective as well as a physical perspective.

"It means they can focus themselves and dedicate themselves on what they need to do be the best version of themselves come next July so they can go and represent Northern Ireland with pride.

"It will be challenging in terms of moving into a full-time programme, but we want to make sure we have the support there for the players if they do find that a bit of a struggle."

Selling out Windsor Park an 'ambition'

Platt added "a number of discussions " have taken place with the Northern Ireland Football League and top-flight clubs about player availability ahead of the Euros.

The Women's Premiership traditionally runs from the spring through to the autumn, taking a break during international windows given the number of domestic players featuring for the national team.

"We are very aware how important club football is and we want the players to be available for their clubs," she said.

"We have agreed in principle a period of time where clubs can have those players for training and a match, but the rest of the time they will be in the full-time training camp so we are just finalising what that league structure will look like."

Northern Ireland's senior women's team played their first game at the redeveloped Windsor Park in September

After Seaview was sold out for the second home game in a row, Platt admits that "it is a lovely position to be in", her ambition is for Northern Ireland to sell out Windsor Park.

Kenny Shiels' side have made Seaview a fortress throughout his tenure, although they beat Latvia 4-0 at the National Stadium in September in front of 4,000 supporters.

"We are on a journey to that, and we take the approach depending on the needs of the preparation of the team," she said.

"Kenny and the team believe that Seaview has been that cauldron for them, but it is an ambition that we will have our senior women's squad playing out there [at Windsor Park] and have a full stadium."