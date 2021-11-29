Women's Ballon d'Or: Alexia Putellas wins award for being best female footballer in 2021
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Barcelona captain Alexia Putellas won the Women's Ballon d'Or, awarded to the best female footballer in 2021.
Putellas, 27, scored as Barca beat Chelsea 4-0 to secure their first Champions League crown.
She ended the 2020-21 season as the highest-scoring midfielder in Europe with 26 goals in all competitions and was also named Uefa's Women's Player of the Year and Midfielder of the Year.
Team-mate Jennifer Hermoso came second, with Chelsea striker Sam Kerr third.
Arsenal forward Vivianne Miedema was fourth, while the Chelsea trio of Pernille Harder, Jessie Fleming and Fran Kirby were seventh, ninth and 10th respectively.
Former England midfielder Karen Carney, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, praised Putellas.
"She has been brilliant for Barcelona," said Carney.
"She has been phenomenal playing that attacking midfield role. She is so key to Barcelona - and she can get a goal or thread a pass."
Women's Ballon D'Or
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona / Spain, midfielder)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona / Spain, forward)
- Sam Kerr (Chelsea / Australia, forward)
- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal / Netherlands, forward)
- Lieke Martens (Barcelona / Netherlands, midfielder)
- Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns / Canada, forward)
- Pernille Harder (Chelsea / Denmark, midfielder)
- Ashley Lawrence (Paris St-Germain / Canada, defender)
- Jessie Fleming (Chelsea / Canada, midfielder)
- Fran Kirby (Chelsea / England, forward)
- 'We said we'd never talk about it': How a night out in Glasgow ended in heroics and then trauma for one man
- Which players never got the credit they deserved? MOTD Top 10 debate the Premier League's unsung heroes
Comments
Join the conversation