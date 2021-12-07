League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra2Lincoln CityLincoln City0

Crewe Alexandra 2-0 Lincoln City

Mikael Mandron scores his first penalty against Lincoln
Mikael Mandron's two successful penalties were almost identical in the second half

Two Mikael Mandron penalties secured Crewe a 2-0 win over 10-man Lincoln that moved them off the bottom of League One.

Mandron made up for a poor first-half miss by converting twice from the spot after the break, the second awarded for a trip on Ben Knight that earned Imps defender TJ Eyoma a 50th-minute red card.

Lincoln made the early pressing and Crewe were glad Dave Richards was alert to sense the danger after Chris Maguire's pass found Hakeeb Adelakun, with the keeper saving bravely at the feet of the striker.

Teddy Bishop's deflected drive from the edge of the box just missed Richards' top corner.

Mandron failed to deliver the finish a neat move deserved with Tom Lowery and Oli Finney combining to free the striker who drove blazed over the far corner.

But Mandron showed unerring accuracy with the two penalties awarded within a matter of minutes.

First, after a long free-kick into the visiting box Lewis Montsma was adjudged to have impeded Billy Sass-Davies.

Mandron fired the spot-kick high into the corner three minutes after half-time then beat Josh Griffiths again in the same corner shortly after.

Michael Appleton's side wasted a chance to cut the deficit soon after when Adelakun dithered over his shot in front of Richards and then Maguire blasted the loose ball way over.

But Mandron was close to a third with Griffiths beating out his angled effort.

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Richards
  • 11AinleySubstituted forJohnsonat 70'minutes
  • 6Offord
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 28Williams
  • 3Adebisi
  • 8Lowery
  • 14FinneySubstituted forRobertsonat 85'minutes
  • 18GriffithsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMurphyat 70'minutes
  • 12Mandron
  • 10Knight

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 5Thomas
  • 16Murphy
  • 17Gomes
  • 20Lundstram
  • 23Johnson
  • 35Robertson

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Griffiths
  • 2Poole
  • 4Montsma
  • 5JacksonSubstituted forEyomaat 18'minutesBooked at 50mins
  • 24RobsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFioriniat 45'minutes
  • 18McGrandles
  • 12Bishop
  • 23BridcuttSubstituted forSørensenat 45'minutes
  • 14AdelakunSubstituted forN'Lunduluat 61'minutes
  • 10Maguire
  • 15Bramall

Substitutes

  • 6Sanders
  • 17Longdon
  • 19Fiorini
  • 20N'Lundulu
  • 21Sørensen
  • 22Eyoma
  • 31Long
Referee:
Declan Bourne
Attendance:
3,285

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamLincoln City
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home11
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Lincoln City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Lincoln City 0.

  3. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cohen Bramall (Lincoln City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Knight (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Murphy.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Scott Robertson replaces Oliver Finney.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Murphy.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.

  10. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Murphy.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cohen Bramall.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Murphy.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lasse Sørensen.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Knight (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikael Mandron with a headed pass.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Finney.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Regan Poole (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Montsma.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.

