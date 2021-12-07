Crewe Alexandra 2-0 Lincoln City

Match ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Lincoln City 0.
Two Mikael Mandron penalties secured Crewe a 2-0 win over 10-man Lincoln that moved them off the bottom of League One.
Mandron made up for a poor first-half miss by converting twice from the spot after the break, the second awarded for a trip on Ben Knight that earned Imps defender TJ Eyoma a 50th-minute red card.
Lincoln made the early pressing and Crewe were glad Dave Richards was alert to sense the danger after Chris Maguire's pass found Hakeeb Adelakun, with the keeper saving bravely at the feet of the striker.
Teddy Bishop's deflected drive from the edge of the box just missed Richards' top corner.
Mandron failed to deliver the finish a neat move deserved with Tom Lowery and Oli Finney combining to free the striker who drove blazed over the far corner.
But Mandron showed unerring accuracy with the two penalties awarded within a matter of minutes.
First, after a long free-kick into the visiting box Lewis Montsma was adjudged to have impeded Billy Sass-Davies.
Mandron fired the spot-kick high into the corner three minutes after half-time then beat Josh Griffiths again in the same corner shortly after.
Michael Appleton's side wasted a chance to cut the deficit soon after when Adelakun dithered over his shot in front of Richards and then Maguire blasted the loose ball way over.
But Mandron was close to a third with Griffiths beating out his angled effort.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Richards
- 11AinleySubstituted forJohnsonat 70'minutes
- 6Offord
- 22Sass-Davies
- 28Williams
- 3Adebisi
- 8Lowery
- 14FinneySubstituted forRobertsonat 85'minutes
- 18GriffithsBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMurphyat 70'minutes
- 12Mandron
- 10Knight
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 5Thomas
- 16Murphy
- 17Gomes
- 20Lundstram
- 23Johnson
- 35Robertson
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Griffiths
- 2Poole
- 4Montsma
- 5JacksonSubstituted forEyomaat 18'minutesBooked at 50mins
- 24RobsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forFioriniat 45'minutes
- 18McGrandles
- 12Bishop
- 23BridcuttSubstituted forSørensenat 45'minutes
- 14AdelakunSubstituted forN'Lunduluat 61'minutes
- 10Maguire
- 15Bramall
Substitutes
- 6Sanders
- 17Longdon
- 19Fiorini
- 20N'Lundulu
- 21Sørensen
- 22Eyoma
- 31Long
- Referee:
- Declan Bourne
- Attendance:
- 3,285
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away17
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crewe Alexandra 2, Lincoln City 0.
Post update
Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Cohen Bramall (Lincoln City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Knight (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Murphy.
Post update
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Cohen Bramall.
Substitution
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Scott Robertson replaces Oliver Finney.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Williams (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Murphy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rio Adebisi (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Mikael Mandron.
Post update
Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City).
Post update
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Fiorini (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cohen Bramall.
Post update
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Luke Murphy.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lewis Montsma (Lincoln City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lasse Sørensen.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ben Knight (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mikael Mandron with a headed pass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mikael Mandron (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Finney.
Post update
Attempt missed. Regan Poole (Lincoln City) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lewis Montsma.
Post update
Corner, Lincoln City. Conceded by Rio Adebisi.
