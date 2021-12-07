Rotherham United 5-1 Gillingham

Match ends, Rotherham United 5, Gillingham 1.
Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to 19 games after coming from behind to smash 10-man Gillingham 5-1 in League One.
The table-toppers conceded an early goal but comfortably rallied to brush aside former boss Steve Evans' side.
The visitors took a fifth-minute lead with Olly Lee turning in emphatically from Ryan Jackson's right-wing centre.
The leveller came in the 38th minute through Freddie Ladapo, who bundled in after a mix-up from a long punt upfield.
Rotherham ensured they went in at the break ahead with Mickel Miller volleying in from the edge of the box on 45 minutes.
The third came in the 59th minute with Rotherham awarded a penalty after Michael Ihiekwe was pulled down in the box. Dan Barlaser smashed past Aaron Chapman.
Barlaser was given another chance to score from the spot but this time he blasted against the bar after Jackson was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Chiedozie Ogbene.
The midfielder did get his second on 81 minutes after lashing in on the angle from Joshua Kayode's pass.
Ogbene rounded off the scoring in the 89th minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 20Ihiekwe
- 2Harding
- 4Barlaser
- 11Ogbene
- 8Wiles
- 18Rathbone
- 14MillerSubstituted forFergusonat 64'minutes
- 10LadapoSubstituted forGriggat 79'minutes
- 24SmithSubstituted forKayodeat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 9Grigg
- 16Lindsay
- 17Ferguson
- 19Kayode
- 22Odoffin
- 31Vickers
Gillingham
Formation 5-4-1
- 12Chapman
- 2JacksonBooked at 71mins
- 5EhmerSubstituted forLintottat 11'minutes
- 14McKenzie
- 6Tucker
- 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
- 10Lee
- 4O'Keefe
- 20PhillipsSubstituted forAkehurstat 73'minutes
- 24Carayol
- 15AkindeSubstituted forSitholeat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 22Sithole
- 23Lintott
- 27Akehurst
- 30Crump
- Referee:
- Ross Joyce
- Attendance:
- 8,008
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home28
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 5, Gillingham 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).
Post update
Olly Lee (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Rotherham United. Michael Ihiekwe tries a through ball, but Joshua Kayode is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 5, Gillingham 1. Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.
Post update
Hand ball by Joshua Kayode (Rotherham United).
Post update
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.
Post update
Attempt saved. Wes Harding (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.
Goal!
Goal! Rotherham United 4, Gillingham 1. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kayode.
Post update
Foul by Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United).
Post update
Gerald Sithole (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. William Grigg replaces Freddie Ladapo.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Joshua Kayode replaces Michael Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Gillingham. Bailey Akehurst replaces Daniel Phillips.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.
Post update
Penalty missed! Still Rotherham United 3, Gillingham 1. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
