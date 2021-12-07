League One
RotherhamRotherham United5GillinghamGillingham1

Rotherham United 5-1 Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments19

Freddie Ladapo equalises for Rotherham against Gillingham
Freddie Ladapo drew Rotherham level after a defensive mix-up by Gillingham

Rotherham extended their unbeaten run to 19 games after coming from behind to smash 10-man Gillingham 5-1 in League One.

The table-toppers conceded an early goal but comfortably rallied to brush aside former boss Steve Evans' side.

The visitors took a fifth-minute lead with Olly Lee turning in emphatically from Ryan Jackson's right-wing centre.

The leveller came in the 38th minute through Freddie Ladapo, who bundled in after a mix-up from a long punt upfield.

Rotherham ensured they went in at the break ahead with Mickel Miller volleying in from the edge of the box on 45 minutes.

The third came in the 59th minute with Rotherham awarded a penalty after Michael Ihiekwe was pulled down in the box. Dan Barlaser smashed past Aaron Chapman.

Barlaser was given another chance to score from the spot but this time he blasted against the bar after Jackson was shown a second yellow card for hauling down Chiedozie Ogbene.

The midfielder did get his second on 81 minutes after lashing in on the angle from Joshua Kayode's pass.

Ogbene rounded off the scoring in the 89th minute with a stunning strike from the edge of the box.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 2Harding
  • 4Barlaser
  • 11Ogbene
  • 8Wiles
  • 18Rathbone
  • 14MillerSubstituted forFergusonat 64'minutes
  • 10LadapoSubstituted forGriggat 79'minutes
  • 24SmithSubstituted forKayodeat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 9Grigg
  • 16Lindsay
  • 17Ferguson
  • 19Kayode
  • 22Odoffin
  • 31Vickers

Gillingham

Formation 5-4-1

  • 12Chapman
  • 2JacksonBooked at 71mins
  • 5EhmerSubstituted forLintottat 11'minutes
  • 14McKenzie
  • 6Tucker
  • 17Lloyd-McGoldrick
  • 10Lee
  • 4O'Keefe
  • 20PhillipsSubstituted forAkehurstat 73'minutes
  • 24Carayol
  • 15AkindeSubstituted forSitholeat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 22Sithole
  • 23Lintott
  • 27Akehurst
  • 30Crump
Referee:
Ross Joyce
Attendance:
8,008

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home28
Away1
Shots on Target
Home7
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rotherham United 5, Gillingham 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rotherham United 5, Gillingham 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Wiles (Rotherham United).

  5. Post update

    Olly Lee (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Rotherham United. Michael Ihiekwe tries a through ball, but Joshua Kayode is caught offside.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Rotherham United 5, Gillingham 1. Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Joshua Kayode (Rotherham United).

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Aaron Chapman.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Wes Harding (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Oliver Rathbone.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Rotherham United 4, Gillingham 1. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kayode.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United).

  13. Post update

    Gerald Sithole (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Rotherham United. William Grigg replaces Freddie Ladapo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Rathbone (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Daniel Barlaser.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rotherham United. Joshua Kayode replaces Michael Smith.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Gillingham. Bailey Akehurst replaces Daniel Phillips.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Shane Ferguson with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Penalty missed! Still Rotherham United 3, Gillingham 1. Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United) hits the bar with a right footed shot.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

19 comments

  • Comment posted by macc lad, today at 00:17

    Well done mr warne
    Otbc

  • Comment posted by 4KneeKate, at 23:49 7 Dec

    Please, please Mr Scally - put GFC up for sale and go, thank you. We are rapidly heading the same way as Southend.

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, at 23:14 7 Dec

    28 shots on goal by Rotherham…at least Gillingham had 100% accuracy with their one shot.
    Waylon still has a soft spot for the Millers after the nation got behind them last season so WRDC would go down, justice this season and the Millers go back to the Championship
    Ya know what I mean !

    • Reply posted by Paul , today at 00:01

      Paul replied:
      Shame we could barely put a side out. Don't get too cocky as there is a long way to go yet.

  • Comment posted by TGC, at 22:50 7 Dec

    After eight seasons in league one Gillingham must be worried but what I always look at is goal difference as a good indicator of who will finish where and their -15 currently is concerning.

  • Comment posted by Snoopy, at 22:30 7 Dec

    How do we stop being a yoyo team? Best manager in the division and best chairman ever. Where do we go?

    • Reply posted by Paul , at 23:24 7 Dec

      Paul replied:
      Back down again obviously.

  • Comment posted by Dex, at 22:29 7 Dec

    Only 4 comments and two from the same person.
    Toy town indeed.

    • Reply posted by Snoopy, at 22:37 7 Dec

      Snoopy replied:
      Oh dear. It seems a poor looser has infiltrated. Look up the words you don't understand.

  • Comment posted by phoenixmiller, at 22:25 7 Dec

    Oh the weather outside is frightful, but when he plays it’s so delightful, especially when he’s scoring goals, Ladapo Ladapo Ladapo

  • Comment posted by phoenixmiller, at 22:25 7 Dec

    Smashed it tonight, Ogbene and Miller outstanding.

  • Comment posted by From Rotherham and proud of it, at 22:21 7 Dec

    Good Result Keep it up

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, at 22:15 7 Dec

    Best 11 ever put together in this league. We are going up as champions.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wycombe21125434241041
3Sunderland20123536241239
4Wigan18122434161838
5Oxford Utd20106432201236
6Plymouth20106433221136
7MK Dons19104537241334
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC