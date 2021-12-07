League One
CharltonCharlton Athletic19:45IpswichIpswich Town
Venue: The Valley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham19115334132138
2Wigan18122434161838
3Wycombe2011543223938
4Plymouth20106433221136
5Sunderland1911353124736
6MK Dons19104537241334
7Oxford Utd1996430191133
8Sheff Wed208932821733
9Portsmouth209562622432
10Burton208482223-128
11Ipswich207673630627
12Cheltenham197662630-427
13Accrington208392837-927
14Bolton207582929026
15Charlton206592627-123
16Cambridge205872735-823
17Wimbledon185672630-421
18Lincoln City195682024-421
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe1954102937-819
21Gillingham203891627-1117
22Fleetwood1936103139-815
23Doncaster1934121134-2313
24Crewe2026121736-1912
