Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Burton Albion

Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Burton Albion 1.
Garath McCleary's goal on the stroke of half-time proved decisive as promotion-chasing Wycombe held out for a 2-1 victory over Burton.
The Chairboys controlled the first half at Adams Park and although they could not maintain that level after the break, they were able to remain behind League One leaders Rotherham on goal difference.
Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt made a superb save to keep out McCleary's volley from just inside the box, but it was not long until Wycombe were in front.
It was all the work of Brandon Hanlan in the 16th minute as he beat two defenders cutting in from the left before placing his shot from just outside the box into the bottom corner.
Wycombe deservedly doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Jordan Obita laid the ball off for McCleary, who slammed his shot into the roof of the net.
The Brewers pulled a goal back nine minutes after the restart through Conor Shaughnessy's deflected effort but could not force an equaliser, despite an improved second-half showing.
Line-ups
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Stockdale
- 2Grimmer
- 38Forino JosephBooked at 63mins
- 3Jacobson
- 26McCarthy
- 19MehmetiSubstituted forWheelerat 71'minutes
- 8Thompson
- 23Obita
- 18Hanlan
- 12McClearySubstituted forHorganat 90'minutes
- 9VokesSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Tafazolli
- 7Wheeler
- 16Kaikai
- 17Horgan
- 20Akinfenwa
- 31Przybek
- 33Pendlebury
Burton
Formation 3-4-3
- 24Garratt
- 16Shaughnessy
- 4Oshilaja
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 37Hamer
- 15O'Connor
- 38MancienneBooked at 14mins
- 10AkinsSubstituted forLakinat 75'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forHemmingsat 82'minutes
- 19Amadi Holloway
- 21JebbisonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMaddoxat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 8Powell
- 9Hemmings
- 20Hawkins
- 23Taylor
- 26Leak
- 29Maddox
- 40Lakin
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
- Attendance:
- 3,602
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Burton Albion 1.
Post update
Christian Forino Joseph (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Amadi Holloway (Burton Albion).
Post update
Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Joe Jacobson tries a through ball, but Brandon Hanlan is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Daryl Horgan replaces Garath McCleary because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.
Substitution
Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Sam Vokes.
Post update
Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.
Post update
Christian Forino Joseph (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kane Hemmings (Burton Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Kane Hemmings replaces Jonny Smith.
Post update
Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).
Post update
Charlie Lakin (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Charlie Lakin replaces Lucas Akins.
Post update
Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Jacob Maddox (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion).
