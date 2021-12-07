League One
WycombeWycombe Wanderers2BurtonBurton Albion1

Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments4

Garath McCleary scores Wycombe's second goal against Burton
Garath McCleary doubled Wycombe's lead before Burton made them work for the three points

Garath McCleary's goal on the stroke of half-time proved decisive as promotion-chasing Wycombe held out for a 2-1 victory over Burton.

The Chairboys controlled the first half at Adams Park and although they could not maintain that level after the break, they were able to remain behind League One leaders Rotherham on goal difference.

Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt made a superb save to keep out McCleary's volley from just inside the box, but it was not long until Wycombe were in front.

It was all the work of Brandon Hanlan in the 16th minute as he beat two defenders cutting in from the left before placing his shot from just outside the box into the bottom corner.

Wycombe deservedly doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Jordan Obita laid the ball off for McCleary, who slammed his shot into the roof of the net.

The Brewers pulled a goal back nine minutes after the restart through Conor Shaughnessy's deflected effort but could not force an equaliser, despite an improved second-half showing.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2Grimmer
  • 38Forino JosephBooked at 63mins
  • 3Jacobson
  • 26McCarthy
  • 19MehmetiSubstituted forWheelerat 71'minutes
  • 8Thompson
  • 23Obita
  • 18Hanlan
  • 12McClearySubstituted forHorganat 90'minutes
  • 9VokesSubstituted forAkinfenwaat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Tafazolli
  • 7Wheeler
  • 16Kaikai
  • 17Horgan
  • 20Akinfenwa
  • 31Przybek
  • 33Pendlebury

Burton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Garratt
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 37Hamer
  • 15O'Connor
  • 38MancienneBooked at 14mins
  • 10AkinsSubstituted forLakinat 75'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forHemmingsat 82'minutes
  • 19Amadi Holloway
  • 21JebbisonBooked at 42minsSubstituted forMaddoxat 45'minutesBooked at 73mins

Substitutes

  • 8Powell
  • 9Hemmings
  • 20Hawkins
  • 23Taylor
  • 26Leak
  • 29Maddox
  • 40Lakin
Referee:
Josh Smith
Attendance:
3,602

Match Stats

Home TeamWycombeAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home6
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Burton Albion 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wycombe Wanderers 2, Burton Albion 1.

  3. Post update

    Christian Forino Joseph (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Amadi Holloway (Burton Albion).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Wycombe Wanderers. Joe Jacobson tries a through ball, but Brandon Hanlan is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Adebayo Akinfenwa (Wycombe Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jordan Obita with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Daryl Horgan replaces Garath McCleary because of an injury.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kane Hemmings (Burton Albion) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Hamer.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Wycombe Wanderers. Adebayo Akinfenwa replaces Sam Vokes.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Wycombe Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Mancienne.

  11. Post update

    Christian Forino Joseph (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kane Hemmings (Burton Albion).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Kane Hemmings replaces Jonny Smith.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Thompson (Wycombe Wanderers).

  15. Post update

    Charlie Lakin (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Burton Albion. Charlie Lakin replaces Lucas Akins.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Wheeler (Wycombe Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  18. Booking

    Jacob Maddox (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card.

  19. Post update

    Brandon Hanlan (Wycombe Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Adedeji Oshilaja (Burton Albion).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by WAYLON MERCY, today at 23:08

    Good result Chairboys ,gonna be a tight and close season.
    Really shouldn’t have gone down last year but for WRDC
    Ya know what I mean !

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 22:46

    2nd in the league what was the attendance, just don’t get it.

  • Comment posted by AverageFootballFan, today at 22:22

    Average Wycombe performance: go 2-0 up, concede a goal, panic and time waste for the remainder of the match. And this is from a constantly stressed-out Chairboys fan. COYC!

    • Reply posted by I am fit, today at 22:34

      I am fit replied:
      Actually don’t agree. There was little time wasting but the performance did drop 2nd half - surprising bearing in mind they absolutely controlled the first 45 mins.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wycombe21125434241041
3Sunderland20123536241239
4Wigan18122434161838
5Oxford Utd20106432201236
6Plymouth20106433221136
7MK Dons19104537241334
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC