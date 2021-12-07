Wycombe Wanderers 2-1 Burton Albion

Last updated on .From the section League One

Garath McCleary doubled Wycombe's lead before Burton made them work for the three points

Garath McCleary's goal on the stroke of half-time proved decisive as promotion-chasing Wycombe held out for a 2-1 victory over Burton.

The Chairboys controlled the first half at Adams Park and although they could not maintain that level after the break, they were able to remain behind League One leaders Rotherham on goal difference.

Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt made a superb save to keep out McCleary's volley from just inside the box, but it was not long until Wycombe were in front.

It was all the work of Brandon Hanlan in the 16th minute as he beat two defenders cutting in from the left before placing his shot from just outside the box into the bottom corner.

Wycombe deservedly doubled their lead in first-half stoppage time when Jordan Obita laid the ball off for McCleary, who slammed his shot into the roof of the net.

The Brewers pulled a goal back nine minutes after the restart through Conor Shaughnessy's deflected effort but could not force an equaliser, despite an improved second-half showing.

