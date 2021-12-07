Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Oxford United

Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Oxford United 2.
Substitute James Henry smashed in a late winner for Oxford United as they beat struggling Doncaster Rovers 2-1.
Branden Horton looked to have rescued a point for Doncaster after cancelling out Mark Sykes' opener, only for Henry to net the winner and extend Oxford's unbeaten run to eight league matches.
Oxford dominated the first half and took the lead on 16 minutes when Rovers failed to deal with a surging run from Gavin Whyte before Sykes lashed in on the angle.
Sykes and Cameron Brannagan threatened to extend their lead while the post spared Rovers keeper Louis Jones after he dropped a shot from Whyte and watched the ball bounce between his legs.
Whyte was sent clean through from halfway early in the second half but saw his shot blocked by the leg of Jones.
Doncaster were much brighter and showed increasing threat.
And they got their reward on 74 minutes when Horton surged forward with the ball and drilled a low effort into the far corner.
But Henry denied them a point with a powerful drive from 20 yards three minutes from time.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1JonesBooked at 23mins
- 2Knoyle
- 4Anderson
- 30BlytheSubstituted forDodooat 45'minutes
- 29Hasani
- 14SmithBooked at 69mins
- 22Galbraith
- 28Horton
- 16BarlowSubstituted forBogleat 69'minutes
- 10RoweBooked at 76mins
- 21CukurSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bogle
- 12Dahlberg
- 17Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 18Williams
- 20Dodoo
- 31Ravenhill
- 41Faulkner
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Eastwood
- 2Long
- 5Moore
- 4Thorniley
- 42Seddon
- 18McGuaneSubstituted forWilliamsat 86'minutes
- 26Kane
- 8BrannaganSubstituted forHenryat 45'minutes
- 21WhyteSubstituted forHollandat 69'minutes
- 9Taylor
- 10Sykes
Substitutes
- 7Williams
- 14Forde
- 17Henry
- 19Agyei
- 23Bodin
- 27Holland
- 31Plumley
- Referee:
- James Oldham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Oxford United 2.
Post update
Matty Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Lirak Hasani (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
Post update
Elliott Moore (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Oxford United 2. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steve Seddon.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Ryan Williams replaces Marcus McGuane.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Louis Jones.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Dodoo.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joseph Dodoo (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Bogle.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).
Post update
Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Herbie Kane with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Lirak Hasani.
Post update
Offside, Oxford United. Jordan Thorniley tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.
Post update
Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
