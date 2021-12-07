League One
DoncasterDoncaster Rovers1Oxford UtdOxford United2

Doncaster Rovers 1-2 Oxford United

Substitute James Henry smashed in a late winner for Oxford United as they beat struggling Doncaster Rovers 2-1.

Branden Horton looked to have rescued a point for Doncaster after cancelling out Mark Sykes' opener, only for Henry to net the winner and extend Oxford's unbeaten run to eight league matches.

Oxford dominated the first half and took the lead on 16 minutes when Rovers failed to deal with a surging run from Gavin Whyte before Sykes lashed in on the angle.

Sykes and Cameron Brannagan threatened to extend their lead while the post spared Rovers keeper Louis Jones after he dropped a shot from Whyte and watched the ball bounce between his legs.

Whyte was sent clean through from halfway early in the second half but saw his shot blocked by the leg of Jones.

Doncaster were much brighter and showed increasing threat.

And they got their reward on 74 minutes when Horton surged forward with the ball and drilled a low effort into the far corner.

But Henry denied them a point with a powerful drive from 20 yards three minutes from time.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1JonesBooked at 23mins
  • 2Knoyle
  • 4Anderson
  • 30BlytheSubstituted forDodooat 45'minutes
  • 29Hasani
  • 14SmithBooked at 69mins
  • 22Galbraith
  • 28Horton
  • 16BarlowSubstituted forBogleat 69'minutes
  • 10RoweBooked at 76mins
  • 21CukurSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bogle
  • 12Dahlberg
  • 17Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 18Williams
  • 20Dodoo
  • 31Ravenhill
  • 41Faulkner

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 4Thorniley
  • 42Seddon
  • 18McGuaneSubstituted forWilliamsat 86'minutes
  • 26Kane
  • 8BrannaganSubstituted forHenryat 45'minutes
  • 21WhyteSubstituted forHollandat 69'minutes
  • 9Taylor
  • 10Sykes

Substitutes

  • 7Williams
  • 14Forde
  • 17Henry
  • 19Agyei
  • 23Bodin
  • 27Holland
  • 31Plumley
Referee:
James Oldham

Match Stats

Home TeamDoncasterAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Oxford United 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Doncaster Rovers 1, Oxford United 2.

  3. Post update

    Matty Taylor (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Lirak Hasani (Doncaster Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Doncaster Rovers. Conceded by Elliott Moore.

  6. Post update

    Elliott Moore (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Doncaster Rovers 1, Oxford United 2. James Henry (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Steve Seddon.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Oxford United. Ryan Williams replaces Marcus McGuane.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Louis Jones.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Tom Anderson.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) left footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Mark Sykes with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Joseph Dodoo.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joseph Dodoo (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Bogle.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).

  16. Post update

    Omar Bogle (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matty Taylor (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Herbie Kane with a cross following a corner.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Lirak Hasani.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Oxford United. Jordan Thorniley tries a through ball, but Matty Taylor is caught offside.

  20. Post update

    Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Dave Clem, at 22:56 7 Dec

    Oxford are riding their luck this season .. performances need to tighten up and set pieces are dreadful

  • Comment posted by Peter Devonshire, at 22:52 7 Dec

    Keep going Oxford.defy the odds you can be top two in May

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, at 22:51 7 Dec

    Come on the Mighty Rovers. 1.45 points per game average required to stay up. A big ask! Come on!!!

    RTID

    • Reply posted by samsung , at 23:28 7 Dec

      samsung replied:
      Doncaster are the worse team in the league , why on earth Kyle Knolye left Cambridge for you I will never know , he must be gutted ,

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wycombe21125434241041
3Sunderland20123536241239
4Wigan18122434161838
5Oxford Utd20106432201236
6Plymouth20106433221136
7MK Dons19104537241334
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
View full League One table

