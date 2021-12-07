League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town3BoltonBolton Wanderers0

Fleetwood Town 3-0 Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments4

Harrison Biggins earned Stephen Crainey his first win as interim boss as Fleetwood blew Bolton away 3-0 in League One.

With Wanderers down to 10 men after skipper Ricardo Santos's 72nd-minute dismissal for bringing down Callum Morton, teenager Biggins came of age.

He added to Ged Garner's sixth-minute opener after 76 minutes and netted his third goal in two games two minutes later.

Fleetwood had not won in 11 games since beating Crewe by the same scoreline on 16 October.

Bolton had a first-half effort by Eoin Doyle disallowed for offside while Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns made several vital saves.

But on a night when a duck, floodlight malfunction and scoreboard damage stopped play in the opening period, the Cod Army were full value for their three points.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Cairns
  • 38Johnston
  • 5Clarke
  • 4McLaughlinBooked at 35mins
  • 3Andrew
  • 27Biggins
  • 20MateteSubstituted forBoyleat 90+1'minutes
  • 32LaneSubstituted forBaggleyat 90+1'minutes
  • 41HayesBooked at 26minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 67'minutes
  • 19Garner
  • 9Morton

Substitutes

  • 13Crellin
  • 22Morris
  • 26Johnson
  • 28Clark
  • 30Baggley
  • 34Conn-Clarke
  • 37Boyle

Bolton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 12Dixon
  • 15AimsonSubstituted forAmaechiat 68'minutes
  • 5Almeida SantosBooked at 73mins
  • 6Johnston
  • 29Gordon
  • 25Thomason
  • 20Lee
  • 3John
  • 24Kachunga
  • 9DoyleSubstituted forBaptisteat 74'minutes
  • 17Afolayan

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 14Amaechi
  • 27Baptiste
  • 42Tweedley
  • 47Conway
  • 49Pettifer
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
3,279

Match Stats

Home TeamFleetwoodAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home8
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton Wanderers 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton Wanderers 0.

  3. Post update

    Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Dylan Boyle replaces Jay Matete.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Barry Baggley replaces Paddy Lane.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town).

  8. Post update

    Xavier Amaechi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Liam Gordon (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Fleetwood Town. Callum Johnson tries a through ball, but Callum Morton is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Liam Gordon (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town).

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton Wanderers 0. Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Andrew.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Bolton Wanderers 0. Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Garner following a fast break.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).

  17. Post update

    Tom Clarke (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Alex Baptiste replaces Eoin Doyle.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

  20. Dismissal

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the red card.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by samsung , at 23:44 7 Dec

    best squad in the league :) what a Joke , up the CUFC with 1/10th of budget and ahead of you Mr Evatt.

  • Comment posted by greenriver, at 23:41 7 Dec

    Accrington 7 Bolton 1, Bolton 0 Wigan 4, Fleetwood 3 Bolton 0 - they love getting hammered in their derbies these men

  • Comment posted by Penelope Poopsalot, at 22:52 7 Dec

    Bolton's man of the match - that duck on the pitch!

  • Comment posted by matt, at 22:47 7 Dec

    What a load of cacka from Horwich Parkway Wanderers there

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wycombe21125434241041
3Sunderland20123536241239
4Wigan18122434161838
5Oxford Utd20106432201236
6Plymouth20106433221136
7MK Dons19104537241334
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC