Fleetwood Town 3-0 Bolton Wanderers

Harrison Biggins earned Stephen Crainey his first win as interim boss as Fleetwood blew Bolton away 3-0 in League One.

With Wanderers down to 10 men after skipper Ricardo Santos's 72nd-minute dismissal for bringing down Callum Morton, teenager Biggins came of age.

He added to Ged Garner's sixth-minute opener after 76 minutes and netted his third goal in two games two minutes later.

Fleetwood had not won in 11 games since beating Crewe by the same scoreline on 16 October.

Bolton had a first-half effort by Eoin Doyle disallowed for offside while Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns made several vital saves.

But on a night when a duck, floodlight malfunction and scoreboard damage stopped play in the opening period, the Cod Army were full value for their three points.

Match report supplied by PA Media.