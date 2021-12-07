Fleetwood Town 3-0 Bolton Wanderers

Match ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Harrison Biggins earned Stephen Crainey his first win as interim boss as Fleetwood blew Bolton away 3-0 in League One.
With Wanderers down to 10 men after skipper Ricardo Santos's 72nd-minute dismissal for bringing down Callum Morton, teenager Biggins came of age.
He added to Ged Garner's sixth-minute opener after 76 minutes and netted his third goal in two games two minutes later.
Fleetwood had not won in 11 games since beating Crewe by the same scoreline on 16 October.
Bolton had a first-half effort by Eoin Doyle disallowed for offside while Town goalkeeper Alex Cairns made several vital saves.
But on a night when a duck, floodlight malfunction and scoreboard damage stopped play in the opening period, the Cod Army were full value for their three points.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Cairns
- 38Johnston
- 5Clarke
- 4McLaughlinBooked at 35mins
- 3Andrew
- 27Biggins
- 20MateteSubstituted forBoyleat 90+1'minutes
- 32LaneSubstituted forBaggleyat 90+1'minutes
- 41HayesBooked at 26minsSubstituted forJohnsonat 67'minutes
- 19Garner
- 9Morton
Substitutes
- 13Crellin
- 22Morris
- 26Johnson
- 28Clark
- 30Baggley
- 34Conn-Clarke
- 37Boyle
Bolton
Formation 3-4-3
- 12Dixon
- 15AimsonSubstituted forAmaechiat 68'minutes
- 5Almeida SantosBooked at 73mins
- 6Johnston
- 29Gordon
- 25Thomason
- 20Lee
- 3John
- 24Kachunga
- 9DoyleSubstituted forBaptisteat 74'minutes
- 17Afolayan
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 7Delfouneso
- 14Amaechi
- 27Baptiste
- 42Tweedley
- 47Conway
- 49Pettifer
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 3,279
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton Wanderers 0.
Post update
Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Alex Baptiste (Bolton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Dylan Boyle replaces Jay Matete.
Substitution
Substitution, Fleetwood Town. Barry Baggley replaces Paddy Lane.
Post update
Foul by Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Xavier Amaechi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Liam Gordon (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Morton (Fleetwood Town).
Post update
Offside, Fleetwood Town. Callum Johnson tries a through ball, but Callum Morton is caught offside.
Post update
Liam Gordon (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town).
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 3, Bolton Wanderers 0. Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Danny Andrew.
Goal!
Goal! Fleetwood Town 2, Bolton Wanderers 0. Harrison Biggins (Fleetwood Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Garner following a fast break.
Post update
Foul by Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Tom Clarke (Fleetwood Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Alex Baptiste replaces Eoin Doyle.
Post update
Attempt missed. Danny Andrew (Fleetwood Town) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Dismissal
Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the red card.
