Sunderland 5-0 Morecambe

Sunderland claimed their joint-biggest win of the season as they thrashed Morecambe 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Nathan Broadhead scored twice, with Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard and Leon Dajaku also finding the target as the Black Cats reignited their promotion push with an emphatic victory.

Sunderland burst out of the blocks, scoring twice inside the opening 17 minutes, with wing-back Lynden Gooch claiming the assist on each occasion.

Gooch burst past Morecambe full-back Ryan McLaughlin to deliver a cross from the left in the 13th minute and while Stewart's first-time shot was directed close to Kyle Letheren, the goalkeeper was unable to keep the ball out.

Four minutes later, Gooch delivered another teasing centre from close to the left touchline.

This time, it was Broadhead applying the finish, with the Everton loanee pulling away from his marker to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.

Stewart missed an excellent chance to claim a third goal before the interval, prodding a first-time shot wide, but Aaron Wildig should have hauled Morecambe back into the game midway through the first half.

The midfielder was unmarked as he met Alfie McCalmont's cross but stabbed a hurried shot over the bar.

Substitute Toumani Diagouraga also went close for Morecambe at the start of the second half but Sunderland put the game to bed with a third goal shortly before the hour mark.

Dan Neil cut the ball back from the byline and Pritchard swept home a clinical first-time strike.

The hosts claimed their fourth in the 68th minute, with Broadhead twisting and turning in the area before drilling a low shot past Letheren from 12 yards.

Sunderland added a fifth with three minutes left as Dajaku's shot took a hefty deflection before looping over Letheren and finding the back of the net.

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-3

  • 39Hoffmann
  • 26Wright
  • 3Flanagan
  • 6Doyle
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 15WinchesterSubstituted forEmbletonat 58'minutes
  • 7Dajaku
  • 21Pritchard
  • 14StewartSubstituted forO'Brienat 75'minutes
  • 9BroadheadSubstituted forMbunga-Kimpiokaat 75'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Alves
  • 8Embleton
  • 10O'Brien
  • 20Patterson
  • 25Younger
  • 36Dunne
  • 48Mbunga-Kimpioka

Morecambe

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Letheren
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4O'Connor
  • 15Delaney
  • 3Leigh
  • 10WildigSubstituted forPhillipsat 64'minutes
  • 6JonesSubstituted forDiagouragaat 45'minutes
  • 25McCalmont
  • 17AyungaBooked at 71mins
  • 9Stockton
  • 24GnahouaSubstituted forDuffusat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7McDonald
  • 8Diagouraga
  • 18Phillips
  • 20Andrésson
  • 21Cooney
  • 28Duffus
  • 31Wootton
Referee:
Ollie Yates
Attendance:
26,516

Match Stats

Home TeamSunderlandAway TeamMorecambe
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away1
Fouls
Home7
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Leon Dajaku (Sunderland).

  4. Post update

    Greg Leigh (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan McLaughlin.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0. Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).

  9. Post update

    Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Callum Doyle (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cole Stockton.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Embleton.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan McLaughlin.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jonah Ayunga.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden O'Brien replaces Ross Stewart.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Sunderland. Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka replaces Nathan Broadhead.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie McCalmont.

  19. Booking

    Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Ross Stewart (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Comments

Join the conversation

21 comments

  • Comment posted by ROBBIEG, at 23:48 7 Dec

    Goodnight all.Enjoyed the post match conversation.

  • Comment posted by SCDFanatic, at 23:40 7 Dec

    Great result. But the last few seasons were as tough to watch as play. We used to struggle massively to come up with an team of players and a style good enough to beat teams and beat them well. We’ve become unaccustomed so much to seeing games like I saw tonight because we were mired with failures like Ross and Grigg, I’m wondering if we are overachieving.

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, at 23:27 7 Dec

    SAFC 2 PLYMOUTH 0
    LEICESTER 3 NFC 0
    HAPPY WEEKEND !!!!

    • Reply posted by mike, at 23:52 7 Dec

      mike replied:
      47th in the league. Plenty of time for the wheels to come off as usual and another season in Division 3

  • Comment posted by ROBBIEG, at 23:22 7 Dec

    You don't pass up a five goal win and clean sheet regardless of the opposition so in that respect it was a pleasing performance however there were still a few too many misplaced passes and trying the one pass too many when a goal scoring opportunity presented itself . Overall though I am quite happy with them tonight but there is still a lot in our play we can do better.

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, at 23:10 7 Dec

    Very ruthless display from the Red&Whites.We need to perform to same standard on Saturfay against a better team Plymouth.Thought Alex Pritchard was outstanding.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, at 23:26 7 Dec

      ROBBIEG replied:
      Agree about Pritchard and he is now coming into his own after not looking totally fit a few weeks ago.

  • Comment posted by Peter Devonshire, at 22:56 7 Dec

    Great result for you guys against a team from L2. Better than the result you ground out on Saturday against Oxford U

  • Comment posted by Agent Provocateur, at 22:47 7 Dec

    Do you mean saudi utd ray?

  • Comment posted by Agent Provocateur, at 22:45 7 Dec

    Keep it up Sunderland,you need to get back where you belong pdq

    • Reply posted by mike, at 23:55 7 Dec

      mike replied:
      Just outside the playoffs?

  • Comment posted by ray123, at 22:45 7 Dec

    Get a hiding on Saturday

    • Reply posted by Football Jim, at 23:10 7 Dec

      Football Jim replied:
      Leicester 3 NFC 0

  • Comment posted by Ftm1973 32 mins, at 22:39 7 Dec

    Good result.... Bring on Plymouth... 5 unbeaten now.... 26 k great turn out given the weather

    • Reply posted by Penelope Poopsalot, at 22:53 7 Dec

      Penelope Poopsalot replied:
      err I was there and there were not 26,000 in that ground! I think they might be counting season card holders!

  • Comment posted by Top Cat, at 22:27 7 Dec

    Good result for the lads and it was nice to have a relaxing, stress free evening for a change. Our results at home this season have been very good but we need to improve our away results.

    • Reply posted by ROBBIEG, at 23:06 7 Dec

      ROBBIEG replied:
      Indeed.My only gripe was I thought on a couple of occasions in the first half we looked a bit shaky defensively especially when they missed more or less a open goal but all in all no-one turns down five goals and a clean sheet.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham20125339142541
2Wycombe21125434241041
3Sunderland20123536241239
4Wigan18122434161838
5Oxford Utd20106432201236
6Plymouth20106433221136
7MK Dons19104537241334
8Sheff Wed2181032821734
9Portsmouth219662622433
10Burton218492325-228
11Ipswich217683632427
12Cheltenham207672635-927
13Accrington2183102839-1127
14Charlton217592827126
15Cambridge216873235-326
16Bolton217592932-326
17Wimbledon196672830-224
18Lincoln City205692026-621
19Shrewsbury1954101825-719
20Morecambe2054112942-1319
21Fleetwood2046103439-518
22Gillingham2138101732-1517
23Crewe2136121936-1715
24Doncaster2034131236-2413
View full League One table

