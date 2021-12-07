Sunderland 5-0 Morecambe

Match ends, Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0.
Sunderland claimed their joint-biggest win of the season as they thrashed Morecambe 5-0 at the Stadium of Light.
Nathan Broadhead scored twice, with Ross Stewart, Alex Pritchard and Leon Dajaku also finding the target as the Black Cats reignited their promotion push with an emphatic victory.
Sunderland burst out of the blocks, scoring twice inside the opening 17 minutes, with wing-back Lynden Gooch claiming the assist on each occasion.
Gooch burst past Morecambe full-back Ryan McLaughlin to deliver a cross from the left in the 13th minute and while Stewart's first-time shot was directed close to Kyle Letheren, the goalkeeper was unable to keep the ball out.
Four minutes later, Gooch delivered another teasing centre from close to the left touchline.
This time, it was Broadhead applying the finish, with the Everton loanee pulling away from his marker to head home from the edge of the six-yard box.
Stewart missed an excellent chance to claim a third goal before the interval, prodding a first-time shot wide, but Aaron Wildig should have hauled Morecambe back into the game midway through the first half.
The midfielder was unmarked as he met Alfie McCalmont's cross but stabbed a hurried shot over the bar.
Substitute Toumani Diagouraga also went close for Morecambe at the start of the second half but Sunderland put the game to bed with a third goal shortly before the hour mark.
Dan Neil cut the ball back from the byline and Pritchard swept home a clinical first-time strike.
The hosts claimed their fourth in the 68th minute, with Broadhead twisting and turning in the area before drilling a low shot past Letheren from 12 yards.
Sunderland added a fifth with three minutes left as Dajaku's shot took a hefty deflection before looping over Letheren and finding the back of the net.
Line-ups
Sunderland
Formation 3-4-3
- 39Hoffmann
- 26Wright
- 3Flanagan
- 6Doyle
- 11Gooch
- 24Neil
- 15WinchesterSubstituted forEmbletonat 58'minutes
- 7Dajaku
- 21Pritchard
- 14StewartSubstituted forO'Brienat 75'minutes
- 9BroadheadSubstituted forMbunga-Kimpiokaat 75'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Alves
- 8Embleton
- 10O'Brien
- 20Patterson
- 25Younger
- 36Dunne
- 48Mbunga-Kimpioka
Morecambe
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Letheren
- 2McLaughlin
- 4O'Connor
- 15Delaney
- 3Leigh
- 10WildigSubstituted forPhillipsat 64'minutes
- 6JonesSubstituted forDiagouragaat 45'minutes
- 25McCalmont
- 17AyungaBooked at 71mins
- 9Stockton
- 24GnahouaSubstituted forDuffusat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 7McDonald
- 8Diagouraga
- 18Phillips
- 20Andrésson
- 21Cooney
- 28Duffus
- 31Wootton
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
- Attendance:
- 26,516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0.
Post update
Foul by Leon Dajaku (Sunderland).
Post update
Greg Leigh (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lynden Gooch (Sunderland) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Pritchard.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan McLaughlin.
Goal!
Goal! Sunderland 5, Morecambe 0. Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Aiden O'Brien.
Post update
Foul by Bailey Wright (Sunderland).
Post update
Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Callum Doyle (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe).
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Cole Stockton.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Leon Dajaku (Sunderland) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Elliot Embleton.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Ryan McLaughlin.
Post update
Corner, Sunderland. Conceded by Jonah Ayunga.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Aiden O'Brien replaces Ross Stewart.
Substitution
Substitution, Sunderland. Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka replaces Nathan Broadhead.
Post update
Attempt missed. Cole Stockton (Morecambe) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alfie McCalmont.
Booking
Jonah Ayunga (Morecambe) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ross Stewart (Sunderland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
