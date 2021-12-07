League Two
WalsallWalsall19:45CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Banks's Stadium

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green18124234142040
2Northampton19104525151034
3Exeter1989231211033
4Swindon1896328181033
5Port Vale1995532201232
6Sutton United1910272822632
7Harrogate198653324930
8Leyton Orient19610332171528
9Newport197753023728
10Tranmere187561514126
11Salford196672219324
12Bradford195952523224
13Rochdale195952424024
14Walsall196672123-224
15Mansfield196582125-423
16Bristol Rovers196582229-723
17Hartlepool1972102030-1023
18Colchester185671622-621
19Crawley186392028-821
20Barrow194782024-419
21Stevenage184681530-1518
22Carlisle193791328-1516
23Oldham1943121630-1415
24Scunthorpe192891535-2014
