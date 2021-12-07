League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town1Forest GreenForest Green Rovers4

Harrogate Town 1-4 Forest Green Rovers

From the section League Two

Table-topping Forest Green extended their unbeaten league run to an eighth game following an emphatic 4-1 triumph at Harrogate.

First-half goals from Jack Aitchison, Nicky Cadden and Jamille Matt put the visitors in the ascendancy and, after Lloyd Kerry replied for the home side, Matty Stevens' 15th goal of the season wrapped up matters.

Forest Green forged in front from their first attack of the night in the 21st minute when Kane Wilson pulled the ball back from the right byline and a 15-yard shot by Aitchison beat home keeper Mark Oxley with the aid of a deflection off Kerry.

Five minutes later, a stray pass from Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham was intercepted by Stevens and, after rounding Oxley, he squared the ball for Cadden to tap into an unguarded net.

Wilson was then the architect again as Rovers added a third goal on the stroke of half-time, tip-toeing past a series of ineffective home challenges on the byline before teeing up Matt for another simple close-range finish.

Harrogate reduced the arrears when Kerry found Luke McGee's bottom right corner from 15 yards after good play by Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong on the left.

But Stevens doused any hopes of a comeback when he headed in from a yard after Warren Burrell's weak clearance had been returned into the six-yard box by Aitchison from the left.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Oxley
  • 7Thomson
  • 6Burrell
  • 20Hall
  • 14Sheron
  • 17KerryBooked at 88mins
  • 4FalkinghamBooked at 37mins
  • 16Pattison
  • 30Power
  • 29Armstrong
  • 21Diamond

Substitutes

  • 11Orsi
  • 13Cracknell
  • 18Muldoon
  • 26Williams
  • 31Attree

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 2WilsonSubstituted forSweeneyat 83'minutes
  • 7Stevenson
  • 8Adams
  • 11Cadden
  • 10Aitchison
  • 14MattSubstituted forMarchat 76'minutes
  • 9StevensSubstituted forYoungat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Sweeney
  • 12Allen
  • 18Young
  • 21Hendry
  • 23Diallo
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Martin Coy
Attendance:
1,619

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home14
Away12
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 4.

  3. Post update

    Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).

  5. Booking

    Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town).

  7. Post update

    Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Diamond.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jake Young replaces Matt Stevens.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Dan Sweeney replaces Kane Wilson.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Hall (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Thomson with a cross following a corner.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Falkingham.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Josh March replaces Jamille Matt.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ebou Adams.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 4. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.

Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • Comment posted by Mido12, today at 00:39

    Should be able to beat Pompey next season. :-)

  • Comment posted by pob, at 23:15 7 Dec

    Another fantastic performance. Wilson on fire down the right.

  • Comment posted by Chrisgump, at 22:58 7 Dec

    Unbelievable. A tricky trip against a good team, yet Rovers produce the goods yet again. Still a game in hand too. Fantastic work by Rob Edwards and the whole squad - so proud of you

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green19134238152343
2Northampton20114527161137
3Port Vale20105534211335
4Exeter208933223933
5Swindon199642922733
6Sutton United2010283025532
7Leyton Orient20710336181831
8Newport208753325831
9Harrogate208663428630
10Tranmere198561614229
11Mansfield207582225-326
12Walsall206772224-225
13Salford196672219324
14Bradford195952523224
15Rochdale195952424024
16Bristol Rovers206592331-823
17Hartlepool1972102030-1023
18Crawley196492129-822
19Colchester185671622-621
20Barrow194782024-419
21Stevenage194781631-1519
22Carlisle2037101329-1616
23Oldham2043131631-1515
24Scunthorpe202991636-2015
View full League Two table

