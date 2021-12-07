Harrogate Town 1-4 Forest Green Rovers

Match ends, Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 4.
Table-topping Forest Green extended their unbeaten league run to an eighth game following an emphatic 4-1 triumph at Harrogate.
First-half goals from Jack Aitchison, Nicky Cadden and Jamille Matt put the visitors in the ascendancy and, after Lloyd Kerry replied for the home side, Matty Stevens' 15th goal of the season wrapped up matters.
Forest Green forged in front from their first attack of the night in the 21st minute when Kane Wilson pulled the ball back from the right byline and a 15-yard shot by Aitchison beat home keeper Mark Oxley with the aid of a deflection off Kerry.
Five minutes later, a stray pass from Harrogate skipper Josh Falkingham was intercepted by Stevens and, after rounding Oxley, he squared the ball for Cadden to tap into an unguarded net.
Wilson was then the architect again as Rovers added a third goal on the stroke of half-time, tip-toeing past a series of ineffective home challenges on the byline before teeing up Matt for another simple close-range finish.
Harrogate reduced the arrears when Kerry found Luke McGee's bottom right corner from 15 yards after good play by Jack Diamond and Luke Armstrong on the left.
But Stevens doused any hopes of a comeback when he headed in from a yard after Warren Burrell's weak clearance had been returned into the six-yard box by Aitchison from the left.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Oxley
- 7Thomson
- 6Burrell
- 20Hall
- 14Sheron
- 17KerryBooked at 88mins
- 4FalkinghamBooked at 37mins
- 16Pattison
- 30Power
- 29Armstrong
- 21Diamond
Substitutes
- 11Orsi
- 13Cracknell
- 18Muldoon
- 26Williams
- 31Attree
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 2WilsonSubstituted forSweeneyat 83'minutes
- 7Stevenson
- 8Adams
- 11Cadden
- 10Aitchison
- 14MattSubstituted forMarchat 76'minutes
- 9StevensSubstituted forYoungat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Sweeney
- 12Allen
- 18Young
- 21Hendry
- 23Diallo
- 24Thomas
- 28March
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
- Attendance:
- 1,619
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 4.
Post update
Luke Armstrong (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Stevenson (Forest Green Rovers).
Booking
Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ebou Adams (Forest Green Rovers).
Post update
Attempt blocked. George Thomson (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alex Pattison (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Diamond.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Jake Young replaces Matt Stevens.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Dan Sweeney replaces Kane Wilson.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Diamond (Harrogate Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Connor Hall (Harrogate Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by George Thomson with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Baily Cargill.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lloyd Kerry (Harrogate Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Josh Falkingham.
Substitution
Substitution, Forest Green Rovers. Josh March replaces Jamille Matt.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ebou Adams.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 4. Matt Stevens (Forest Green Rovers) header from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.
