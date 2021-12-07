Scottish Cup
MortonGreenock Morton1Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle1
Greenock Morton win 5-4 on penalties

Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Line-ups

Morton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Hamilton
  • 16Hynes
  • 47Lithgow
  • 3Strapp
  • 15Russell
  • 9Muirhead
  • 10Lyon
  • 21Oksanen
  • 7Oliver
  • 11Ugwu
  • 14Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Ledger
  • 6Jacobs
  • 8Blues
  • 17McGrattan
  • 19Easdale
  • 20Bysouth
  • 24McGregor
  • 25King

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15BroadfootBooked at 76mins
  • 6Devine
  • 5Deas
  • 12MacGregorSubstituted forMcAlearat 61'minutes
  • 4WelshSubstituted forWalshat 30'minutes
  • 18Allardice
  • 10Doran
  • 11Sutherland
  • 9MckaySubstituted forJamiesonat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Harper
  • 14Walsh
  • 16Jamieson
  • 17McDonald
  • 19Duku
  • 21MacKay
  • 23McAlear
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
700

Match Stats

Home TeamMortonAway TeamInverness CT
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away9
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Morton 1(5), Inverness CT 1(4).

  2. Penalties over

    Penalty Shootout ends, Morton 1(5), Inverness CT 1(4).

  3. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(5), Inverness CT 1(4). Gary Oliver (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  4. Post update

    Penalty saved! Danny Devine (Inverness CT) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.

  5. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(4), Inverness CT 1(4). Robbie Muirhead (Morton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(3), Inverness CT 1(4). Lewis Jamieson (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  7. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(3), Inverness CT 1(3). Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  8. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(2), Inverness CT 1(3). Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  9. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(2), Inverness CT 1(2). Reece Lyon (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  10. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(1), Inverness CT 1(2). Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

  11. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1(1), Inverness CT 1(1). Gavin Reilly (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  12. Post update

    Goal! Morton 1, Inverness CT 1(1). Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  13. Penalties in progress

    Penalty Shootout begins Morton 1, Inverness CT 1.

  14. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Morton 1, Inverness CT 1.

  15. Post update

    David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.

  19. Post update

    Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).

  20. Post update

    Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

