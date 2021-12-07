Greenock Morton v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Match ends, Morton 1(5), Inverness CT 1(4).
Line-ups
Morton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Hamilton
- 16Hynes
- 47Lithgow
- 3Strapp
- 15Russell
- 9Muirhead
- 10Lyon
- 21Oksanen
- 7Oliver
- 11Ugwu
- 14Reilly
Substitutes
- 2Ledger
- 6Jacobs
- 8Blues
- 17McGrattan
- 19Easdale
- 20Bysouth
- 24McGregor
- 25King
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15BroadfootBooked at 76mins
- 6Devine
- 5Deas
- 12MacGregorSubstituted forMcAlearat 61'minutes
- 4WelshSubstituted forWalshat 30'minutes
- 18Allardice
- 10Doran
- 11Sutherland
- 9MckaySubstituted forJamiesonat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Harper
- 14Walsh
- 16Jamieson
- 17McDonald
- 19Duku
- 21MacKay
- 23McAlear
- Referee:
- David Dickinson
- Attendance:
- 700
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Penalties over
Penalty Shootout ends, Morton 1(5), Inverness CT 1(4).
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(5), Inverness CT 1(4). Gary Oliver (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Penalty saved! Danny Devine (Inverness CT) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(4), Inverness CT 1(4). Robbie Muirhead (Morton) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(3), Inverness CT 1(4). Lewis Jamieson (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(3), Inverness CT 1(3). Chigozie Ugwu (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(2), Inverness CT 1(3). Scott Allardice (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(2), Inverness CT 1(2). Reece Lyon (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(1), Inverness CT 1(2). Reece McAlear (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1(1), Inverness CT 1(1). Gavin Reilly (Morton) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Goal! Morton 1, Inverness CT 1(1). Aaron Doran (Inverness CT) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalties in progress
Penalty Shootout begins Morton 1, Inverness CT 1.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Morton 1, Inverness CT 1.
Post update
David Carson (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gary Oliver (Morton).
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Post update
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Lewis Strapp.
Post update
Foul by David Carson (Inverness CT).
Post update
Gary Oliver (Morton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
