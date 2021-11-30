Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aribo, Goldson, Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Hearts, Kingsley
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is a target for Brentford, Crystal Palace and Watford. (Mail)
Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson insists the club will stay within its wage structure as vice-captain Connor Goldson enters the final few months of his contract. (Sun)
Managing director Stewart Robertson says profitability at Rangers is "very probable, rather than possible". (Record)
Former Rangers chairman Dave King voted against the re-election of incumbent Douglas Park's son Graeme to the club's board at Tuesday's AGM. (Sun)
It will cost Celtic around £10m if they want to sign on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on a permanent deal. (Record)
Hearts have made a contract offer to left-back Stephen Kingsley, whose current deal ends next summer. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says Martin Boyle is "one of the best attacking players in the league" as the winger returns from suspension for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers. (Express)
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass urges his players to turn crisis into opportunity as they seek to arrest their poor form. (Herald - subscription required)
St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is devastated to be facing long-term injury after being taken off during last month's Scottish League Cup semi-final defeat by Celtic. (Courier - subscription required)