Coleraine were scheduled to face Glentoran at Ballycastle Road on Tuesday

Tuesday's scheduled Irish Premiership game between Coleraine and Glentoran has been called off in line with the Northern Ireland Football League's Covid-19 policy.

The match was scheduled to take place at Ballycastle Road at 19:45 GMT.

No new date has yet been announced for the game.

Five other fixtures are scheduled to go ahead on Tuesday evening, with Larne v Cliftonville streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Crusaders host Portadown, Linfield are at home to Carrick Rangers, Dungannon Swifts entertain Glenavon and Ballymena United travel to Warrenpoint Town.