Lyon v Rangers
Venue: Groupama Stadium

Lyon v Rangers: Visitors to make changes for dead rubber tie

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Midfielder John Lundstram is in line for a start when Rangers complete their group campaign in Lyon
Europa League: Lyon v Rangers
Venue: Parc Olympique Lyonnais Date: Thursday, 9 December Kick-off: 17:45 GMT
Giovanni van Bronckhorst has urged his Rangers fringe players to grasp their chance to impress in Thursday's Europa League dead rubber away to Lyon.

Having sealed a last-16 play-off with victory over Sparta Prague in his first game in charge, the Dutchman will make changes for the final group match.

The likes of Nathan Patterson, John Lundstram and Scott Wright are set for a start against leaders Lyon.

"We have to watch the players' physical state closely," said van Bronckhorst.

"It is also a game where I can change some positions and give other players minutes who need them.

"Some players didn't play as much in the last weeks but gave everything in training and their mentality was good. So I am very pleased to give some players minutes.

"No matter what we will still be second in the group but this is a good game for us against an excellent side.

"We want to reach our level very game. It is good to see where the players stand and where we stand as a team and the experience is very good for our development."

Van Bronckhorst, who has won all four games since succeeding Steven Gerrard as manager, hopes Rangers will be well backed in the stadium after a U-turn by French authorities reversed the decision to ban away fans.

"It is not easy for the fans to be left in the dark in the last couple of days because you want to know what is happening," he added.

"But I hugely respect their presence in the stadium and hopefully the fans who wanted to go Lyon still can go and give us the support we need and appreciate."

Team news

Van Bronckhortst will assess his squad's fitness after their final training session, although defender defender Leon Balogun remains out with a knock.

Forwards Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala may not feature as they are both one booking away from a suspension.

Pick your Rangers XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

What did we learn from the first Lyon game?

Lyon set the tone with a comfortable win at Ibrox, the first of five straight Group A victories so far for the French side.

Peter Bosz's men have averaged three goals a game to Rangers' one and have already secured a place in the last 16 by winning the group.

Domestically, the picture is not so impressive, with Lyon sitting 12th in Ligue 1, 19 points behind runaway leaders Paris St-Germain.

Can you name Rangers' team from their 2007 win over Lyon?

Score: 0 / 14
03:00
You scored 0/14
HintTeam

What they said

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram: "If selected, you have to go and take your chance. We have paying travelling fans going over there so we have to go and put in a performance for them.

"We are under no illusion about how good this Lyon team are, we saw that at Ibrox a couple of months back."

Match stats

  • Lyon won 2-0 in the reverse fixture on matchday one, earning them a second win from three matches against Rangers, also beating them in the Champions League in December 2007.
  • Rangers' only previous visit to Lyon saw them defeat the French side 3-0 in the group stages of the Champions League in 2007-08, with goals from Lee McCulloch, Daniel Cousin and DaMarcus Beasley.
  • Lyon are unbeaten in 10 home matches in Europe (W4 D6), winning their last three in a row. It's their longest unbeaten home run in Europe since an 18-game stretch in the Champions League between September 2003 and December 2006 (W12 D6).
  • Rangers are winless in five away games in Europe (D3 L2), with only eight goals being scored in total across those matches. They last went on a longer winless run on the road in Europe between May 2008 and July 2018 (14 games).
  • Lyon forward Karl Toko Ekambi has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in the Europa League this season (8), scoring six times and providing two assists.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 9th December 2021

  • LyonLyon17:45RangersRangers
