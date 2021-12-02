Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 3 December

Aberystwyth Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 20:00 GMT: Aberystwyth are unbeaten in their last three games, winning their last two games and are ninth, while Connah's Quay have not lost in five games and are sixth. Craig Curran's goal secured victory for Nomads when the sides met at Deeside Stadium in August.

Bala Town v The New Saints; 19:45 GMT: Ryan Brobbel's two goals saw Saints come from behind to beat Bala at Park Hall in October. Saints, who remain top with a nine-point lead, are 14 points in front of fifth placed Bala.

Saturday, 4 December

Caernarfon Town v Penybont; 14:30 GMT: The sides drew 1-1 when they met in the reverse fixture in October. Rhys Griffiths' Penybont are fourth and unbeaten in two games, while Huw Griffiths' Caernarfon dropped out of the top six despite victory over Haverfordwest in their last game.

Cefn Druids v Cardiff Met; 14:30 GMT: The bottom two meet at The Rock. although basement team Druids are 13 points behind Cardiff Met, who are 11th, having gone five games without a win including four successive defeats.

Flint Town United v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 GMT: Flint are second ahead of this weekend's fixtures, although they are without a win in their last two games. County have not won in their last three and are only outside the bottom two due to goal difference. Touray Sisay's two goals secured victory for Haverfordwest when the sides met earlier in the season.

Newtown AFC v Barry Town United; 14:30 GMT: Newtown will be looking to complete the double over Barry, after Aaron Williams' hat-trick secured an impressive 3-0 win for the Robins at Jenner Park in October.