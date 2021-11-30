Last updated on .From the section East Fife

Stevie Crawford, left, was assisting Edinburgh City boss Gary Naysmith, right, this season

East Fife have appointed former Dunfermline Athletic boss Stevie Crawford as their manager.

Crawford, who guided Dunfermline to the Scottish Premiership play-offs last season, resigned at East End Park in the summer, ending his two-year tenure.

The former Scotland striker returns to the League 1 side after departing as player-manager in 2010, with the club currently bottom of the third tier.

"It has all happened very quickly," Crawford says.

"It was the first job that I found myself attracted to since leaving Dunfermline in May. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to manage East Fife again."