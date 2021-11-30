David Wotherspoon: St Johnstone midfielder ruled out with long-term knee injury

Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Wotherspoon injured v Celtic
David Wotherspoon suffered the knee injury in St Johnstone's League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic

St Johnstone have confirmed midfielder David Wotherspoon will be out for the long term with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old, who was a key part in last term's double-cup winning side, suffered the problem in the club's League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

In a statement, the club said the Canada international is "on the road to recovery and due to see a consultant over the coming weeks".

"I am, of course, devastated about the injury," Wotherspoon added.

"But I will be supporting the boys from the sidelines and hope the fans will also be there, encouraging the team as we aim for another successful season."

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Elsewhere on the BBC