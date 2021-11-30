Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

David Wotherspoon suffered the knee injury in St Johnstone's League Cup semi-final loss to Celtic

St Johnstone have confirmed midfielder David Wotherspoon will be out for the long term with a knee injury.

The 31-year-old, who was a key part in last term's double-cup winning side, suffered the problem in the club's League Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

In a statement, the club said the Canada international is "on the road to recovery and due to see a consultant over the coming weeks".

"I am, of course, devastated about the injury," Wotherspoon added.

"But I will be supporting the boys from the sidelines and hope the fans will also be there, encouraging the team as we aim for another successful season."