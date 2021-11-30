Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Ellis Iandolo (right) started Swindon's 1-1 draw with Harrogate Town on Saturday

Swindon Town forward Ellis Iandolo has agreed an undisclosed contract extension with the League Two club.

Iandolo, 24, has made more than 100 appearances for the Robins since his senior debut in 2015.

He has missed just one of Swindon's league fixtures this season with head coach Ben Garner utilising him in a variety of roles.

"It was a no-brainer for me to sign," Iandolo said. "I want to keep improving and being part of the future success."