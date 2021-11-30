Last updated on .From the section Football

David Amoo equalised for Port Vale, but Rotherham's Viktor Johansson saved his decisive penalty in the shootout

League One leaders Rotherham edged out Port Vale 5-3 on penalties to move into the last 16 of the Papa John's Trophy.

Millers goalkeeper Viktor Johansson made the decisive save from David Amoo, whose late equaliser had cancelled out Michael Smith's opener.

League Two leaders Forest Green Rovers went out with a 4-1 shootout defeat by Chelsea Under-21s.

Lewis Hall netted the clinching spot-kick after the tie finished 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Six of the evening's 10 ties were decided on penalties as drawn matches went straight to a shootout after normal time.

Two-time trophy winners Wigan sneaked past Accrington Stanley 5-4 on penalties in the northern section as Jamie Jones saved the final kick from Ethan Hamilton.

Harry Pell's 18th-minute strike had put Stanley ahead, but Stephen Humphreys got a deserved equaliser eight minutes into the second half.

League Two Carlisle fought back to knock out 2017-18 winners Lincoln City, once again on penalties.

Chris Maguire had put the Imps in front, but Jack Armer's equaliser sent the tie into a shootout which United edged 4-3 when Lincoln's Lewis Montsma missed the final spot-kick.

Bolton also booked their place in the next round as Kieran Lee swept in a 34th-minute winner against League One strugglers Fleetwood, who were led by interim head coach Stephen Crainey after Simon Grayson's departure last week.

Last season's finalists Tranmere were forced to postpone their home tie with Harrogate because of ongoing safety issues at Prenton Park caused by Storm Arwen.

In the southern section, Jayden Stockley's winner two minutes before the break sent Charlton through with a 2-1 win over Aston Villa Under-21s.

Mason Burslow volleyed the League One side in front before Fin Thorndike levelled for the visitors.

Cambridge United eased past Walsall 2-0 thanks to Sam Smith's penalty and a late second from Shilow Tracey.

Us goalkeeper Kai Mackenzie-Lyle had denied the visitors an equaliser before the break by saving Kieran Phillips' spot-kick.

Pieros Sotiriou's miss proved decisive as MK Dons edged past hosts Leyton Orient 5-4 on penalties.

The visitors had Troy Parrott sent off late on as the game finished goalless, but converted all five penalties after Sotiriou missed the opening kick of the shootout.

Luke Chambers' early double saw Colchester United win 2-1 at League Two rivals Swindon Town, who had halved the deficit on the stroke of half-time through Romoney Crichlow.

Sutton United joined Colchester in the last 16 by beating Stevenage 4-3 on penalties following a goalless 90 minutes.

Substitute goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis was the hero for Sutton, making three saves in the shootout after replacing the injured Brad House midway through the second half.

The third round will also be split regionally into northern and southern sections, with ties to be played the week commencing Monday, 3 January.

Wednesday's second round fixtures

Sheffield Wednesday v Hartlepool United (19:00 KO)

Sunderland v Oldham Athletic (19:00 KO)

Crewe Alexandra v Doncaster Rovers (19:45 KO)

Ipswich Town v Arsenal Under-21s (19:45 KO)