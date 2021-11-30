Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Phil Dwyer won three Welsh Cup winners medals during his time with Cardiff City.

Former Wales and Cardiff City defender Phil Dwyer has died at the age of 68.

Dwyer spent 16 years with Cardiff and holds the club record for most appearances, having played 471 games for the Bluebirds.

He had joined his hometown club in 1969 and made his first team debut against Leyton Orient three years later.

He won 10 caps for Wales between 1978 and 1979 and scored two goals, including one on his debut against Iran.

During his time at Ninian Park he was part of the Cardiff side which were Third Division runners-up in 1976 and 1983.

After ending his playing career with a spell at Rochdale, Dwyer became a police officer with South Wales Police.