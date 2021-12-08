Milton Keynes Dons 1-1 Plymouth Argyle

Match ends, MK Dons 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Conor Grant's second-half equaliser rescued a point for new Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher as his side drew 1-1 with MK Dons.
Fresh from being unveiled as Argyle's manager following the departure of Ryan Lowe to Preston, Schumacher's first game in charge ended a run of three straight League One defeats and retained his team's place in the play-off places.
The Dons led inside 21 minutes when busy frontman Scott Twine played Tennai Watson through on goal before the former AFC Wimbledon wing-back slotted home past Argyle keeper Mike Cooper to record his first career goal.
The visitors equalised just after the hour when the Dons failed to clear their lines, and the ball fell to the feet of Grant, who smashed past a crowd of bodies and Dons keeper Andrew Fisher to net his fifth league goal of the season.
Both sides struck the woodwork late on, first through the hosts' Mohamed Eisa and then Argyle's Jordon Garrick.
Line-ups
MK Dons
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Fisher
- 5O'Hora
- 6DarlingSubstituted forBaldwinat 45'minutes
- 3Lewington
- 2Watson
- 17Robson
- 16McEachranSubstituted forParrottat 67'minutes
- 21Harvie
- 7O'Riley
- 10Eisa
- 9Twine
Substitutes
- 4Jules
- 11Brown
- 15Baldwin
- 18Boateng
- 20Parrott
- 23Ravizzoli
- 25Ilunga
Plymouth
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Cooper
- 5WilsonBooked at 73mins
- 6Scarr
- 3Gillesphey
- 8Edwards
- 28Pereira Camará
- 4HoughtonBooked at 53mins
- 7BroomSubstituted forMayorat 62'minutes
- 15Grant
- 31JephcottSubstituted forGarrickat 71'minutes
- 9HardieSubstituted forEnnisat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Mayor
- 11Ennis
- 14Garrick
- 18Agard
- 25Burton
- 27Law
- 32Cooper
- Referee:
- Samuel Barrott
- Attendance:
- 7,566
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 1, Plymouth Argyle 1.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Tennai Watson.
Post update
Offside, MK Dons. Scott Twine tries a through ball, but Mohamed Eisa is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Garrick (Plymouth Argyle).
Post update
Aden Baldwin (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Danny Mayor (Plymouth Argyle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Jordan Houghton (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tennai Watson (MK Dons).
Post update
Jordan Garrick (Plymouth Argyle) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Panutche Camará.
Substitution
Substitution, Plymouth Argyle. Niall Ennis replaces Ryan Hardie.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Hardie (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Daniel Harvie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Harvie (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dean Lewington.
Post update
Attempt saved. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Troy Parrott.
Post update
Attempt missed. Mohamed Eisa (MK Dons) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Daniel Harvie with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Plymouth Argyle. Conceded by Aden Baldwin.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dan Scarr (Plymouth Argyle) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Conor Grant following a set piece situation.
Post update
Jordan Garrick (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick on the right wing.
