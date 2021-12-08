Bradford City 0-0 Colchester United

Match ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.
Colchester maintained their 40-year undefeated run at Bradford following a 0-0 draw in League Two.
The visitors failed to net for a fifth consecutive league game on the road - a barren spell that now amounts to seven hours and 40 minutes.
But the Bantams were even more toothless as they failed to beat the Essex side for a seventh successive home meeting - a sequence that stretches back to September 1981.
In an even first half, Alan Judge lifted an edge-of-the-box effort over for the visitors following good work down the left by Armando Dobra and Charlie Daniels.
At the other end, goalkeeper Jake Turner did well to repel Theo Robinson's firm strike.
After the interval, Sam Hornby raced out of his goal to smother a Judge shot with Dobra then clearing the crossbar of an unguarded net.
In the game's final throes, Cole Skuse fired narrowly wide from 15 yards for Colchester while Hornby charged outside of his box to prevent a clear-through Freddie Sears from claiming his 10th goal of the season.
Bradford, who have now won just two of their last 16 league games, never seriously threatened to end their U's hoodoo during the second period.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Hornby
- 2Threlkeld
- 4O'Connor
- 5Canavan
- 3Ridehalgh
- 18WattBooked at 85mins
- 6Songo'oSubstituted forEvansat 77'minutes
- 11GillieadSubstituted forLaveryat 83'minutes
- 22Sutton
- 19Angol
- 20RobinsonSubstituted forCookeat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 8Cooke
- 14Foulds
- 16Kelleher
- 17Evans
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 29Lavery
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Turner
- 22Tchamadeu
- 4Chambers
- 5SmithBooked at 87mins
- 23Daniels
- 14ChilversBooked at 77mins
- 8Skuse
- 17JasperSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 41'minutes
- 10JudgeSubstituted forHannantat 79'minutes
- 19DobraSubstituted forCoxeat 79'minutes
- 11Sears
Substitutes
- 1Gerken
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 7Hannant
- 15McCoulsky
- 27Coxe
- 34Tovide
- 40Terry
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.
Post update
Tommy Smith (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Levi Sutton (Bradford City).
Post update
Offside, Colchester United. Cole Skuse tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Luke Hannant (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gareth Evans (Bradford City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Cole Skuse (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Tommy Smith (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Tommy Smith (Colchester United).
Post update
Lee Angol (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Offside, Bradford City. Gareth Evans tries a through ball, but Caolan Lavery is caught offside.
Booking
Elliot Watt (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Freddie Sears (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).
Substitution
Substitution, Bradford City. Caolan Lavery replaces Alex Gilliead.
Post update
Offside, Colchester United. Cole Skuse tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Colchester United. Cameron Coxe replaces Armando Dobra.
Decades of it. As soon as they get effective strikers they lose them.
We no longer know how to win!
Colchester were very poor - we should have been beating this lot - except we descended to their levels!!
No sign of Derek Adams being able to turn this around - TIME TO GO ADAMS - ADAMS OUT!!