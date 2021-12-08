League Two
BradfordBradford City0ColchesterColchester United0

Bradford City 0-0 Colchester United

Colchester maintained their 40-year undefeated run at Bradford following a 0-0 draw in League Two.

The visitors failed to net for a fifth consecutive league game on the road - a barren spell that now amounts to seven hours and 40 minutes.

But the Bantams were even more toothless as they failed to beat the Essex side for a seventh successive home meeting - a sequence that stretches back to September 1981.

In an even first half, Alan Judge lifted an edge-of-the-box effort over for the visitors following good work down the left by Armando Dobra and Charlie Daniels.

At the other end, goalkeeper Jake Turner did well to repel Theo Robinson's firm strike.

After the interval, Sam Hornby raced out of his goal to smother a Judge shot with Dobra then clearing the crossbar of an unguarded net.

In the game's final throes, Cole Skuse fired narrowly wide from 15 yards for Colchester while Hornby charged outside of his box to prevent a clear-through Freddie Sears from claiming his 10th goal of the season.

Bradford, who have now won just two of their last 16 league games, never seriously threatened to end their U's hoodoo during the second period.

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hornby
  • 2Threlkeld
  • 4O'Connor
  • 5Canavan
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 18WattBooked at 85mins
  • 6Songo'oSubstituted forEvansat 77'minutes
  • 11GillieadSubstituted forLaveryat 83'minutes
  • 22Sutton
  • 19Angol
  • 20RobinsonSubstituted forCookeat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 8Cooke
  • 14Foulds
  • 16Kelleher
  • 17Evans
  • 24Cousin-Dawson
  • 29Lavery

Colchester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 24Turner
  • 22Tchamadeu
  • 4Chambers
  • 5SmithBooked at 87mins
  • 23Daniels
  • 14ChilversBooked at 77mins
  • 8Skuse
  • 17JasperSubstituted forSarpong-Wireduat 41'minutes
  • 10JudgeSubstituted forHannantat 79'minutes
  • 19DobraSubstituted forCoxeat 79'minutes
  • 11Sears

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 6Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 7Hannant
  • 15McCoulsky
  • 27Coxe
  • 34Tovide
  • 40Terry
Referee:
Marc Edwards

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home10
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bradford City 0, Colchester United 0.

  3. Post update

    Tommy Smith (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Levi Sutton (Bradford City).

  5. Post update

    Offside, Colchester United. Cole Skuse tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high. Assisted by Elliot Watt.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Luke Hannant (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Post update

    Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gareth Evans (Bradford City).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cole Skuse (Colchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  11. Booking

    Tommy Smith (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tommy Smith (Colchester United).

  13. Post update

    Lee Angol (Bradford City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Bradford City. Gareth Evans tries a through ball, but Caolan Lavery is caught offside.

  15. Booking

    Elliot Watt (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Freddie Sears (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Watt (Bradford City).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bradford City. Caolan Lavery replaces Alex Gilliead.

  19. Post update

    Offside, Colchester United. Cole Skuse tries a through ball, but Freddie Sears is caught offside.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Colchester United. Cameron Coxe replaces Armando Dobra.

8 comments

  • Comment posted by Kirbee, today at 00:09

    An even first half? Not a chance. Was all Bradford. Second half was scrappy and it was a dull game. Neither side deserved to win in fairness

  • Comment posted by Leaguefan, at 23:21 8 Dec

    City always a good bet for a draw.
    Decades of it. As soon as they get effective strikers they lose them.

  • Comment posted by Bradford321, at 23:20 8 Dec

    only 2 wins in 22 games now - that virtually HALF a season - utterly shambolic run of games.

    We no longer know how to win!

    Colchester were very poor - we should have been beating this lot - except we descended to their levels!!

    No sign of Derek Adams being able to turn this around - TIME TO GO ADAMS - ADAMS OUT!!

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, at 23:23 8 Dec

      Leaguefan replied:
      Well seeing as it’s the PLAYERS on the field failing to win and no one else is there, then it has to be down to them.
      Soccer isn’t that difficult score more goals than the other team.
      Seems like that simple thing has been forgotten.

  • Comment posted by InnerWisdom, at 23:16 8 Dec

    Delighted for Colchester - a very good point gained away. But much work still to do to move well away from those relegation places...

    • Reply posted by Bradford321, at 23:22 8 Dec

      Bradford321 replied:
      Must have a LOT of work still to do then, Colchester were probably the worst team to visit VP so far this season!

      The even bigger scandal is that we could not capitalise on the fact Colchester were so poor!

  • Comment posted by stanley, at 22:46 8 Dec

    Really disappoint for the home team not getting 3 points

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 8th December 2021

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green19134238152343
2Northampton20114527161137
3Port Vale20105534211335
4Exeter208933223933
5Swindon199642922733
6Sutton United2010283025532
7Leyton Orient20710336181831
8Newport208753325831
9Harrogate208663428630
10Tranmere198561614229
11Mansfield207582225-326
12Hartlepool2082102231-926
13Bradford2051052523225
14Walsall206772224-225
15Salford196672219324
16Rochdale205962526-124
17Bristol Rovers206592331-823
18Colchester195771622-622
19Crawley196492129-822
20Barrow194782024-419
21Stevenage194781631-1519
22Carlisle2037101329-1616
23Oldham2043131631-1515
24Scunthorpe202991636-2015
View full League Two table

