Irish Premiership: BBC Sport NI to show Glentoran v Larne on New Year's Day to kick off 2022
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Glentoran v Larne will ring in the new year with BBC Sport NI as the first live-streamed game of 2022.
The meeting between two of the Irish Premiership's title hopefuls on 1 January will be the first of 13 live games shown on BBC Sport NI between the start of January and the end of March.
The streamed games will be available on the BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer.
The year's first Friday night live TV game will be the derby meeting between Glentoran and Linfield on 11 February.
Before the new year, Ballymena United v Larne is to be live streamed on Friday 10 December, with Larne hosting Linfield in the final TV game of 2021 on Friday 17 December from 19:30 GMT on BBC Two NI.
|Irish Premiership games coming up live on BBC Sport NI January-March 2022 (19:45 GMT kick-off unless stated)
|Glentoran v Larne (17:30)
|Saturday 1 January
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Crusaders v Glentoran
|Friday 21 January
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Cliftonville v Linfield
|Tuesday 25 January
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Ballymena United v Cliftonville
|Friday 28 January
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Linfield v Larne
|Tuesday 8 February
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Glentoran v Linfield
|Friday 11 February
|BBC Two NI
|Dungannon Swifts v Cliftonville
|Friday 18 February
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Carrick Rangers v Linfield
|Friday 25 February
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Glentoran v Cliftonville
|Tuesday 8 March
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Linfield v Crusaders
|Friday 11 March
|BBC Two NI
|Carrick Rangers v Larne
|Friday 18 March
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Portadown v Cliftonville
|Friday 25 March
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer
|Warrenpoint Town v Linfield
|Saturday 26 March
|BBC Sport NI website and iPlayer