Rangnick was working as a television pundit, as well as head of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, before taking the United job

Caretaker Manchester United manager Michael Carrick says he is still to speak to Ralf Rangnick even though the German is expected to be at Old Trafford for Thursday night's Premier League encounter with Arsenal.

Rangnick was confirmed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's interim replacement on Monday.

However, he is yet to get a work visa, so Carrick has been left in charge after overseeing the Champions League victory over Villarreal and Sunday's Premier League draw at Chelsea.

While Rangnick is in England - and Antonio Conte observed training at Tottenham when he was waiting for his visa to be confirmed after replacing Nuno Espirito Santo last month - Carrick says the pair are yet to speak.

"Because of the process and the work permit, we haven't been able to," said Carrick.

"We will just carry on as we have done. It has worked well for the last two games. Hopefully it does tomorrow."

Fred's 'infectious mentality'

Fred was former manager Jose Mourinho's second signing at Old Trafford arriving in a £47m move from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2018

Although he had no previous experience of management, Carrick has not been scared to make big decisions.

He described leaving Cristiano Ronaldo out of his starting line-up at Stamford Bridge as 'not a major decision', although it is anticipated the Portugal superstar will return against the Gunners.

It is also fairly certain midfielder Fred will be retained.

While many supporters have questioned the Brazilian, Carrick sees enormous ability in a player who occupies the same position he did in his own playing days.

"It gets overlooked that he is first choice for a good Brazil team," said Carrick.

"One of the biggest things people don't see is his desire to be a team player. He puts himself out. He twisted his ankle in the first-half against Villarreal. I have seen a lot of players come off with an injury like that, but he came out even though it was stiff and swollen.

"He got through the game and no way he was going to miss the next one. That mentality is infectious. I am all for that.

"He brings an awful lot to the team. I like him an awful lot."